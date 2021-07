Barrel Felynes spawn rarely, but predictably, in MHS2. You can find them in Pomore Garden in Lamure and the Terga Volcano Base. First, head to Pomore Garden. They tend to spawn in the center of the map, and on the coast in the left corner. The easiest way to see if they're around is by putting a Monstie in your party with Monster Search. This will mark all nearby monsters on your map. Press + to open the map, then hover the cursor over the dots to see if any of them are Barrel Felynes.