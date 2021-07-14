Charlotte among the fastest-growing cities in the US, report says

Charlotte continues to be one of the nation's fastest-growing cities as the Queen City's footprint expands in the Carolinas.

Charlotte is the 22nd fastest-growing city in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. The study found that for every two people who move out of Charlotte, three people moved here. And that includes transplants from major cities like New York.

U.S. News & World Report viewed considered three factors with its rankings: Job market, value index and quality of life.

It's well known that Charlotte's real estate market is one of the hottest in the country, and it's a good place for first-time homebuyers. A Wallethub study found that Charlotte is sixth for major cities when it comes to attracting first-time buyers . When you combine Charlotte's Southern hospitality with the creature comforts of a big city, it's hard to beat.

"We have a very diverse workforce , which is one of the reasons why we are very attractive and why we are so high on the list for homebuyers but then at the same time, a lot of the country thinks of Charlotte as a small town, as a small city," said David Hoffman, CEO of David Hoffman Realty.

Overall, the Carolinas are seeing a lot of growth, as other cities from the region were named to the list. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was ranked No. 1 overall. The Palmetto State was also represented by Charleston and Spartanburg on the list.

