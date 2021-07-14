Former Indian River High football star Jaquan Yulee dies in car crash at 24

Former Indian River linebacker Jaquan Yulee was a four-star prospect who had offers from Notre Dame, Clemson and Michigan among other schools. Brianna Soukup

Jaquan Rashad Yulee, 24, who was a football star at Indian River High before heading to Marshall University, died in a car crash Tuesday, police said.

At 7:12 p.m., police and fire rescue units responded to an overturned vehicle on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road near South Quay Road in rural Suffolk.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Fans flocked to social media after learning the news of Yulee’s death.

Yulee was a two-time All-Tidewater football selection who played at Lakeland before moving to Indian River. He was a two-time Max Preps All-American.

Yulee was a four-star prospect at linebacker who received offers from football powers such as Notre Dame, Clemson, Virginia Tech and Michigan before initially committing to Alabama, but eventually went to Marshall.

In 2019, as a redshirt junior, Yulee suffered a broken neck during a September game against VMI. He had surgery and had not played football for two years.

Yulee was cleared to play football and planned to transfer from Marshall.

Authorities are still investigating the details of Yulee’s death.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com