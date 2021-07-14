Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 05:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Gila County STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR PAYSON IN GILA COUNTY UNTIL 600 AM MST At 521 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Payson, moving east at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph with heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Payson, Star Valley, Oxbow Estates, Round Valley, Flowing Springs, Mesa Del Caballo, Tonto Village, Freedom Acres, Kohls Ranch, East Verde Estates, Ponderosa Campground, Houston Mesa Campground and Beaver Valley.