Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 05:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Gila County STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR PAYSON IN GILA COUNTY UNTIL 600 AM MST At 521 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Payson, moving east at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph with heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Payson, Star Valley, Oxbow Estates, Round Valley, Flowing Springs, Mesa Del Caballo, Tonto Village, Freedom Acres, Kohls Ranch, East Verde Estates, Ponderosa Campground, Houston Mesa Campground and Beaver Valley.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star Valley, AZ
City
Payson, AZ
County
Gila County, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gila#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Oxbow Estates#Mesa Del Caballo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy