Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 05:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY At 524 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Peridot. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.