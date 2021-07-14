3 teens hurt in crash with semi

Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after their car collided with a semi in Idaho's Oneida County.

The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 15, just south of Malad.

According to Idaho State Police, 79-year-old Ronald D. Lane of Virginia City, Montana was headed north in a semi truck when he drove off the road into the median. Lane swerved back onto the road, but lost control, and one of his two trailers overturned on the highway.

Eighteen-year-old Jayden Sollis of Henderson, Nevada was driving north in an Acura, and crashed into the overturned trailer.

Sollis and his passengers, 18-year-old Shelby Widdison and 18-year-old Gavin Bass of West Haven, Utah, were taken by ambulance to Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital in Malad. From there, Widdison was airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital, Bass was airlifted to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, and Sollis was transferred to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, Utah, by ground ambulance.

The teens' current conditions have not been released. Lane was not hurt in the crash.

The collision blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 15 for three hours. Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate.

