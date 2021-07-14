Cancel
Mississippi State

Famous actresses from Mississippi

OMDb

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Mississippi from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAhAR_0awTT74l00
OMDb

Candice Patton

- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (6/24/1985)
- Known for:
--- Iris West in "The Flash" (2014-2021)
--- Sgt. Halway in "The Guest" (2014)
--- Dana in "Commander and Chief" (2012) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LmIB_0awTT74l00
OMDb

Lacey Chabert

- Born: Purvis, Mississippi (9/30/1982)
- Known for:
--- Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls" (2004)
--- Penny Robinson in "Lost in Space" (1998)
--- Amanda Becker in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIQjU_0awTT74l00
OMDb

Laura Bailey

- Born: Biloxi, Mississippi (5/28/1981)
- Known for:
--- Abby in "The Last of Us: Part II" (2020)
--- Kait Diaz in "Gears 5" (2019)
--- Mary Jane Watson in "Spider-Man" (2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KE5h_0awTT74l00
OMDb

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

- Born: Laurel, Mississippi (5/11/1979)

- Known for:
--- Michelle Chambers in "Masterminds" (2016)
--- Margaret in "Free State of Jones" (2016)
--- Waitress in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2005-2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcOfD_0awTT74l00
OMDb

Sela Ward

- Born: Meridian, Mississippi (7/11/1956)
- Known for:
--- President Lanford in "Independence Day: Resurgence" (2016)
--- Sharon Schieber in "Gone Girl" (2014)
--- Helen Kimble in "The Fugitive" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYg2A_0awTT74l00
OMDb

Stella Stevens

- Born: Yazoo City, Mississippi (10/1/1938)
- Known for:
--- Linda Rogo in "The Poseidon Adventure" (1972)
--- Gail Hendricks in "The Silencers" (1966)
--- Stella Purdy in "The Nutty Professor" (1963) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qiyu_0awTT74l00
OMDb

Symba

- Born: Gulfport, Mississippi (7/6/1970)
- Known for:
--- Jack's Dancing Partner in "L.A. Confidential" (1997)
--- Aluura in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1998)
--- Bar Dancer in "Star Trek: Voyager" (1996) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psWjE_0awTT74l00
OMDb

Tig Notaro

- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (3/24/1971)
- Known for:
--- Marianne Peters in "Army of the Dead" (2021)
--- Tig in "One Mississippi" (2015-2017)
--- Sharon in "Instant Family" (2018)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

