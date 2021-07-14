Cancel
Midsummer Wanderers

By Jeff, Allison Wells
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been most evidenced here in our neighborhood by the grackles. After the initial early spring arrival of those purple-headed, long-tailed blackbirds, we didn’t see many through June. But now it’s July, and flocks of adults with full-sized young begging voraciously for food are appearing throughout the backyards. The grackles, along with family groups of crows, blue jays, and robins, have zeroed in on a cherry tree in a neighbor’s yard. That tree has been amazingly well-ladened with beautiful red fruit. The people who live there are not harvesting the cherries themselves. This has made it a bird magnet for the wandering bird families that have shown up apparently from some distance away—again, a sign of the season.

Maine State

How is your summer going?

We made it through the hottest June on record in Maine and now we're halfway through July. There is still plenty of time to enjoy the season many of us look forward to the rest of the year before thinking about getting the kids ready for school, before hauling out the rakes, and before closing up the summer home.
