Midsummer Wanderers

Of all the garden pests we come into contact with, woolly aphids are one of the most common and one of the most striking. They're hard to miss, appearing like new fallen snow in the middle of summer. They look like tiny fuzzy balls of bright white lint or diminutive cotton balls, and despite being so pervasive, they are fairly easy to get rid of. They have a number of folk names that almost sound affectionate: fairy flies, snow bugs, angel flies, fluff bugs, cotton fairies, poodle flies and fluff angels. Indeed, they do look a bit like tiny magical creatures when they take flight, all white and fluffy and delicate. But these annoying little insects, despite seeming cute to some, wear out their welcome pretty quickly.