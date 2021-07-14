Midsummer Wanderers
It’s been most evidenced here in our neighborhood by the grackles. After the initial early spring arrival of those purple-headed, long-tailed blackbirds, we didn’t see many through June. But now it’s July, and flocks of adults with full-sized young begging voraciously for food are appearing throughout the backyards. The grackles, along with family groups of crows, blue jays, and robins, have zeroed in on a cherry tree in a neighbor’s yard. That tree has been amazingly well-ladened with beautiful red fruit. The people who live there are not harvesting the cherries themselves. This has made it a bird magnet for the wandering bird families that have shown up apparently from some distance away—again, a sign of the season.www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
Comments / 0