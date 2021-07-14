Gigi Hadid Is Ready to Play By Her Own Rules

Maybe she’ll write a children’s book one day. A story about a visit to the aquarium or a pastoral adventure set on her family farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, among the miniature goats, the horses, and her mother’s lavender garden. It seems like a plausible turn for Gigi Hadid, the model and mother to 10-month-old Khai, who has been spending much of the pandemic squirreled away at her mother’s rural 32-acre property. For the majority of our time together, she clutched a small bouquet of colorful felt-tip pens, her elbows firmly resting on the table. One gets the sense that crafting materials are never far and that she’d sooner reach for an activity like that—tactile, with little pressure to perform and instead make, as she says, “the shittiest pot ever”—than do anything else. “It’s a memory of something that you tried,” Gigi adds. “That’s a good kind of creativity.” On Instagram, she follows many Etsy-type decorative-craft accounts, like a crepe-paper florist, a glass-bead slow-fashion jeweler, artisanal bakers, and small-batch ceramicists. I’m reminded of her New York apartment, which she finished redesigning last year and shared with her followers. Gigi’s kitchen, with its dyed-pasta-facade cabinetry, was just part of a larger bricolage motif that included a bathroom plastered with New Yorker magazine covers.