Smithtown, NY

2021 Summer Concert Series in Smithtown Returns

By Ls Cohen
longisland.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithotwn has kicked off its summer concert series with a slate of live music performances at Long Beach and Hoyt Farm. On Friday nights, residents can enjoy live music at Long Beach in Nissequogue beginning at 7pm. On Sundays, residents can head over to Hoyt Farm in Commack for another evening of music starting at 7pm. The Summer concert series features a vast selection of musical genres from doo wop and classic rock, to billboard hits from some of the best tribute bands on the Island.

