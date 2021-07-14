Cancel
Sri Lankan shares end higher for fourth day as financials rally

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
July 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, helped by gains in financial stocks and consumer staples.

* The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.33% at 7,939.35.

* Browns Investments Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc were the top boosts to the index, ending up 3.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka’s trade deficit widened for the third consecutive month in May to $716 million, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

* Domestic coronavirus cases continued to rise, with total confirmed infections in the country increasing to 277,519, while the death toll was at 3,574 as of Wednesday, according to health ministry data here.

* The island nation has fully vaccinated about 6.90% of its population so far, according to data here from Johns Hopkins.

* Sri Lanka is set to receive 1.5 million doses of Moderna Inc’s shot on Friday under the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, state minister Channa Jayasumana said on Tuesday.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 126.6 million shares, from 122.8 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 623.1 million rupees ($3.14 million), exchange data showed here.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 198.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 1128 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* The equity market’s turnover was 2.05 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 198.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

