Donations sought for National Night Out campaign

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Police Department is seeking donations from local businesses and organizations to support the National Night Out campaign in August. National Night Out is national campaign designed to promote partnerships and camaraderie between police and the community. The event is set for Aug. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Linden Park on North Main Street. The free event will feature food, raffle prizes and games. Naugatuck officers will also showcase different programs run by the department, including the K-9 unit, honor guard and motorcycle unit.