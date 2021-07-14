DNR To Host Free Well Water Screening During Farm Technology Days
The WI DNR has reported that individuals who attend the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days this year can have their well water tested for free. The event runs July 20-22nd in Eau Claire. They’ll be screening for Nitrate, the most common contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater. The DNR reports that nearly 1 in 10 private wells in Wisconsin may contain high levels of nitrate. Results of the screening will be available on the spot in a few minutes. DNR staff will be on hand to answer questions, and may recommend additional testing if elevated nitrate levels are detected.wwisradio.com
Comments / 0