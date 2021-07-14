Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

DNR To Host Free Well Water Screening During Farm Technology Days

wwisradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WI DNR has reported that individuals who attend the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days this year can have their well water tested for free. The event runs July 20-22nd in Eau Claire. They’ll be screening for Nitrate, the most common contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater. The DNR reports that nearly 1 in 10 private wells in Wisconsin may contain high levels of nitrate. Results of the screening will be available on the spot in a few minutes. DNR staff will be on hand to answer questions, and may recommend additional testing if elevated nitrate levels are detected.

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Dnr#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Bumble dating app led FBI to Capitol riot suspect: DOJ

The FBI was tipped off to a Texas man arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot after messaging with a woman he met on the dating app Bumble in January, the Justice Department announced. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was charged with assaulting an officer, obstructing an...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy