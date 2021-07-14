Cancel
Personal Finance

Why You Need A Flexibility-Forward Return-To-Work Strategy

By Lorna Borenstein
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
CEO and Founder of Grokker, the on-demand well-being engagement solution, personalized to match employees' needs and abilities. Over the next few months, many employees will be heading back into the office for the first time in over a year. We only recently adjusted to the pandemic reality and acclimated to working from home with all the complications it entails. But we adapted. We prevailed. And now it feels to many like employers are pulling the rug out from under employees just as they’ve found their new footing: “We’re so glad you got used to the changes, but now we want you to switch back!”

