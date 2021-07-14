WI DATCP & DOR Warn of Possible Scam Collection Letters

The Wisconsin Department of Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue are advising taxpayers to be aware of suspicious mailings in regards to tax collection. The DATCP and DOR have received reports from multiple counties of individuals receiving the fraudulent letters. The public can identify these letters by looking for a return address of the Benefit Suspension Unit or Public Judgement Records. They may also contain a fake government seal with the whole nation in a circle, rather than a state, county, or local municipality seal. These letters can also be identified by not having information on remitting payment, but by only including a phone number to call to avoid enforcement. If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, you can report it by emailing datcphotline@wisconsin.gov, or by calling 1-800-422-7128.