West Fargo, ND

Coaching Lions all-star game offers West Fargo coach Adam Palczewski chance to reminisce on title season

By Adam Watts
INFORUM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO — Adam Palczewski and Carter Birrenkott teamed up one final time this week for the North Dakota Lions All-Star Basketball Series. Palczewski coached the Class A boys team in the all-star games, held Monday in Bismarck and Tuesday at West Fargo, while Birrenkott played alongside the other top players in North Dakota Class A. The reunion gave the Packers boys basketball coach and one of his finest players a chance to reconnect one final time before Birrenkott, who graduated from West Fargo this spring, heads to Minnesota State Moorhead to play football.

