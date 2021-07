What did the EU ever do for us? Well, it gave us the “city of culture” concept, which inspired mini-renaissances in Glasgow in 1990 and Liverpool in 2008. I went to the latter and, as well as the stimulating spectacles and effervescent entertainments, there was a genuine buzz in the street and an optimism among locals that lasted beyond the year. Brexit in 2016 ended pan-European showcases, scuppering the 2023 UK slot, and laying waste bids from Dundee, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Nottingham and Northern Irish cities.