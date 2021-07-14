Official: Lindsey Thomas Leaves Roma to Join AC Milan

During their brief existence (since 2018), Roma has achieved a number of milestones, but Roma's women have one they've yet to conquer: finding a striker who can rightfully make the number 9 shirt memorable on this side of the club. The first player to try her hand at it was New Jersey-native Maria Zecca for two seasons, but Zecca never really cracked the first eleven during her stay. In January 2021, Marija Banusic arrived in Rome as Zecca’s heir—albeit in a different mold of striker entirely—but now Roma has officially let Banusic go after just six months at the club.