Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Official: Lindsey Thomas Leaves Roma to Join AC Milan

By dallagente
chiesaditotti.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsey Thomas is officially an AC Milan player, after having said her public goodbye to Roma days ago and being unveiled with the Rossonere this morning. The reaction on social media to Thomas’ departure saw fans overwhelmingly praise Thomas for her impact on the club and left some Roma fans continuing their criticism towards A.S. Roma management itself for “dismantling” this Coppa Italia-winning side. In Thomas’ case, however, it looks like Roma was left with little choice.

www.chiesaditotti.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisa Bartoli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#A S Roma#Italy#Join Ac Milan#Matchday#Italian#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan great Nesta: Ancelotti was always smiling

AC Milan great Alessandro Nesta has paid tribute to Carlo Ancelotti. Ancelotti has returned to Real Madrid for a second coaching stint ahead of season 2021-22. “He's a second father, a coach who makes you live well even if he demands a lot," Nesta told Sportweek. “For him, I would have done anything.
SoccerSB Nation

Napoli in potential Tiémoué Bakayoko ‘tug-of-war’ with AC Milan — report

AC Milan are reportedly the club with the most concrete interest in signing Tiémoué Bakayoko, but others could be entering the picture as well. As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness and Tuttomercatoweb), new Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has requested his club to go back to Bakayoko, which could create a “tug-of-war” between the two Italian clubs.
Premier Leaguechiesaditotti.com

Official: Roma Signs Rui Patricio

While Roma GM Tiago Pinto has done an admirable job keeping the club's transfer ambitions under wraps, there was no secrecy when it came to the Giallorossi's quest to replace Pau Lopez in goal. The Spanish keeper did an admirable job in 2021, but once Paulo Fonseca was replaced by José Mourinho, his future in the capital was far from assured. And while Roma was linked to several other net-minders, it didn't take long for the rumor cycle to coalesce around Wolverhampton keeper Rui Patricio.
UEFAhot96.com

Soccer-Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma joins PSG after AC Milan exit

(Reuters) -Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Paris St Germain on a five-year deal after leaving Serie A club AC Milan on a free transfer, the French Ligue 1 side said on Wednesday. Donnarumma, who was crowned Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament after Italy’s victory over England in the...
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

What Does the Future Hold for Alessandro Florenzi?

With a mop of curls sitting atop a boyish smile, Alessandro Florenzi still sort of feels like Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi's kid brother. Part of that stems from the Roman narrative we all love so much, where Florenzi was seen as the natural heir to Totti's throne, but it didn't take long for Ale to write his own story. From rushing into the stands to kiss his nonna after scoring a goal to his jaw-dropping lob against Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League, Florenzi has done more than enough to establish a legacy apart from his two Roman predecessors.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko eager for AC Milan return

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is eager to return to AC Milan this summer. The Sun says Bakayoko wants to return to Italy this summer - with AC Milan his first choice. The 26-year-old has had a disastrous Stamford Bridge spell since a £40m move from Monaco in 2017. He has had loan spells back with the French club, AC and with Italian giants Napoli in recent years.
UEFATribal Football

Real Madrid to play AC Milan in preseason

Real Madrid are to play AC Milan in preseason. Marca says Real Madrid started preparations for the 2021/22 season, and have announced another preseason friendly, this time against AC Milan. Los Blancos are into their season week of preseason and those involved in Euro 2020 and the Copa America are...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: Chelsea and AC Milan Working on Final Details for Olivier Giroud Move

AC Milan are working on final details after reaching an agreement to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, according to reports. The 34-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the turn of the year, and despite bagging several match-winning goals last term, he is set to depart the club after netting 39 goas in 119 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit.
Soccereurofootballrumours.com

Juventus join AC Milan in race for Santos striker Kai Jorge

The attacking department of the Juventus squad needs quality additions this summer. As per British and Italian media, Juventus have joined AC Milan in race for Santos striker Kai Jorge. The 19-year-old’s contract at Santos is set to expire at the end of this year. In 75 appearances for Santos,...
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Leonardo Spinazzola Named to Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

Although the big news of today is the official unveiling of Roma’s first home kit with New Balance, the end of the Euros also means the release of the traditional Team of the Tournament. Given Italy’s phenomenal run to the championship, there are several Italian National Team members in the squad, including long-time standards of the Azzurri like Leonardo Bonucci and Gianluigi Buffon Donnarumma. My personal favorite of all of the players who excelled in the tournament, however, is Roma starting left-back and Dentist Recommender Extraordinaire Leonardo Spinazzola:
Soccerprimenewsghana.com

Gianluigi Donnarumma joins PSG after AC Milan departure

Paris St-Germain have completed the signing of Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer. The 22-year-old joins PSG after being named the player of the tournament as Italy won Euro 2020 on Sunday. He saved two penalties as the Azzurri beat England in a shootout. Donnarumma, who has signed...
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Official: Marija Banusic Moves From Roma to Pomigliano

During their brief existence (since 2018), Roma has achieved a number of milestones, but Roma's women have one they've yet to conquer: finding a striker who can rightfully make the number 9 shirt memorable on this side of the club. The first player to try her hand at it was New Jersey-native Maria Zecca for two seasons, but Zecca never really cracked the first eleven during her stay. In January 2021, Marija Banusic arrived in Rome as Zecca’s heir—albeit in a different mold of striker entirely—but now Roma has officially let Banusic go after just six months at the club.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

Milan (AFP) – Chelsea’s France attacker Olivier Giroud has completed his move to AC Milan, the Italian club announced on Saturday. The 34-year-old World Cup winner underwent a medical on Friday before signing with the Serie A runners-up who return to the Champions League next season after a seven-year absence.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Official: Roma Signs Veteran Striker Valeria Pirone

Roma have officially signed Italian veteran striker Valeria Pirone, bringing back a name to the club who last played for the Giallorosse under their old guise of RES Roma back in the 2014-205 season. Back then, Pirone was Roma’s joint-top scorer with 10 goals in 23 appearances before she took several moves around the league.
Premier Leaguetucsonpost.com

AC Milan sign Giroud from Chelsea

Milan [Italy], July 17 (ANI): AC Milan on Saturday announced the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea FC. "The French striker will be wearing the number 9 jersey," the club said in an official statement. Born in Chambery (France) on September 30, 1986, Olivier Giroud...

Comments / 0

Community Policy