Official: Lindsey Thomas Leaves Roma to Join AC Milan
Lindsey Thomas is officially an AC Milan player, after having said her public goodbye to Roma days ago and being unveiled with the Rossonere this morning. The reaction on social media to Thomas’ departure saw fans overwhelmingly praise Thomas for her impact on the club and left some Roma fans continuing their criticism towards A.S. Roma management itself for “dismantling” this Coppa Italia-winning side. In Thomas’ case, however, it looks like Roma was left with little choice.www.chiesaditotti.com
