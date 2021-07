The 2021 Chicago Auto Show is underway right now. It is being held between July 15-19 at McCormick Place south of Downtown, Chicago. Pretty much all of the mainstream auto manufacturers will be present at the venue. Considering how the EV trend has really taken off, there will also be a slew of electric vehicles on display, from legacy and EV manufacturers alike. The Chicago Auto Show is the first major auto show to return since the pandemic began, and these are the cars to watch out for!