Donald Stephen Porter passed away on July 8, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m., at Mountain View Cemetery in Shelby. Friends who would like to share memories of Don are encouraged to attend. A full obituary will appear in the Promoter at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.asperfuneralhome.com.