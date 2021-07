A car show is happening this weekend in Elizabethton to raise funds for a new monument. This monument will honor four young firefighters who lost their lives battling a wildfire. Three 19-year-olds and one 15-year-old were killed fighting a fire on Jenkins Mountain in Hampton in 1954. Admission to the car show is free. The registration fee for those who wish to enter a car will be based on donation. All proceeds from this event will go to funding the creation of this memorial.