Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream is now a thing: Here’s how to get yours, if you really want it

By Deb Kiner
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is a food mash-up you probably never thought of but Kraft did. Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream have teamed up to create macaroni and cheese ice cream. “This summer, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is bringing together two of life’s greatest pleasures: ice cream and macaroni & cheese.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
36K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Food Drink#Kraft Mac Cheese#Kraft Macaroni Cheese#Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Subway giving away free sandwiches today: How to get yours

Subway sandwich chain is launching its new revamped menu with a free sub giveaway. But you’ll need to move quickly if you want to score the deal. Subway is giving away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs on Tuesday. The offer is good from 10 a.m.-noon on July 13 only and the deal will only be available to the first 50 customers at participating locations. The sub includes oven-roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion and tomatoes on multigrain bread.
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

The Flat Hot Dog Is Dividing The Internet

A New Jersey butcher decided to create a 3 ounce flat hot dog ahead of the Fourth of July. Now the internet is trying to figure it out. Rastelli’s sold out of the unique take on the all American food, which looks more like a pickle than a hot dog. Some people love it, and others are asking if it’s just bologna being called a hotdog.
Food & Drinks101wkqx.com

Would You Try Mac & Cheese Ice Cream?

The genius minds at Kraft have upped their game and are bringing frozen treats to the world starting today. Kraft partnered Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a new creamy cheesy flavor: macaroni and cheese ice cream just in time for National Mac & Cheese Day, which will surely be our next federal holiday.
RestaurantsWSLS

Kraft unveils limited edition mac and cheese flavored ice cream

Kraft is celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day in a cool way — literally. The brand has partnered with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a limited edition mac and cheese flavored ice cream. Yes, you read that right, cheesy ice cream. The reasoning behind it? The two companies...
RecipesShelbyville News

Chew This! The Secret to Perfect Bacon

Did you know that most of my life I hated bacon? I literally could not stand the smell of it, the taste of it or even the looks of it. My brother, Damon, loves bacon, as does most all of my family, so when I would cook bacon, I would literally have to leave the house afterwards! I am not really sure what changed but about 2 years ago, my taste buds had some sort of awakening. Bacon, pickles and coconut were on my “no thank you list” of foods all my life, until one day they were not. Like I said, not really sure what happened but I started loving bacon, pickles and coconut, although not all together of course and I continue to love them to this very day. My recipes on my website reflect that change too because now you will find recipes for bacon wrapped sausages, pickled eggs, homemade pickles, coconut cake and even coconut pecan frosting. Now I am adding a new recipe for the simplest way to cook bacon! In the oven.
Food & Drinksmanofmany.com

Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream Has Literally Broken the Internet

Human ingenuity has again broken culinary boundaries with the invention of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream. While both cuisines are a delicious staple of any cheat day, the very thought of combining the two is enough to leave some nauseous. However, the unique flavour reportedly sold out in under 60 minutes – proving people will really eat anything.
Food & DrinksHouston Chronicle

Kraft mac and cheese ice cream is a food fever dream come true

This article, Kraft mac and cheese ice cream is a food fever dream come true, originally appeared on CNET.com. Maybe I shouldn't be surprised that the same people responsible for candy-flavored mac and cheese would also come up with dayglo-orange mac and cheese ice cream. I mean, it's all just another form of dairy product, right? Right?!
Restaurantsmatadornetwork.com

Kraft mac and cheese ice cream isn’t strange. It’s just like this popular Filipino dessert.

On July 13, Brooklyn-based artisanal ice cream spot Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced that it teamed up with iconic American cheese brand Kraft to create a mac and cheese ice cream flavor. Van Leeuwen explained that the savory ice cream treat is supposed to evoke “comforting, nostalgic,” feelings, but Twitter — not exactly known for its sense of moderation — immediately flew into a tizzy.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving Its New Peanut Butter Chocolate Ice Cream

Trader Joe's is rolling out new frozen treats to keep you cool this scorching summer. The latest release, called Peanuts for Chocolate!, consists of a rich chocolate ice cream mixed with pieces of chocolate peanut butter Joe-Joe's cookies and a peanut butter swirl. Not to be confused with TJ's chocolate peanut butter "light" ice cream (a low-fat, high-protein ice cream like Halo Top), this ice cream flavor is full fat, full sugar, and fully delicious.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient Bobby Flay Adds To Salad Dressing

Bobby Flay is the king of burgers. The grill master seems to know everything you need if you want to create the perfect patty on a bun. Because Flay is so good at making this simple — or maybe not so simple — staple, it's easy to forget that he learned to cook at the French Culinary Institute, according to the Institute of Culinary Education, and he can make a lot of other "stuff," too. Not to mention, everything he cooks looks and sounds delicious, including salads. Yep, Flay can even make rabbit food taste extraordinary. Every celebrity chef has that go-to secret ingredient they use to wow guests when they serve up salad, and the co-host of the "Always Hungry" podcast is no different.
Recipesrunningonrealfood.com

Healthy Vegan Black Bean Brownies

These delicious gluten-free and vegan black bean brownies are so yummy no one will ever guess they’re healthy and made with beans!. Dietary Needs: Vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, can be nut-free. Easy to make in 30 minutes with less than 10 everyday ingredients. 175 calories each with 5 grams of protein...
RestaurantsKITV.com

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream debuts and quickly sells out

Nothing gets cheddar than this... The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to introduce a limited-edition macaroni and cheese flavor of ice cream. "We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Mac & Cheese: What To Know Before Ordering

Whether you love or loathe Chick-fil-A's politics, there's no denying the tastiness of the chain's chicken sandwich and related poultry-based menu items. The fact that their waffle fries are unlike anyone else's is icing on the proverbial cake. Known originally (and still primarily) for its chicken sandwich, the menu now...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Chicken Sandwich to Order at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is known for its tender, juicy chicken nuggets, iconic waffle fries, and those chicken sandwiches. With all these yummy options, it's not always easy to spot right away which menu items are the best for you, healthwise. This is especially true when you're really in the mood for a sandwich.

Comments / 0

Community Policy