Environment

Unsettled pattern expected to return Friday

By Emily Frazzini
WFMJ.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a mostly cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will finally get a much-needed break from tropical-like downpours and gusty damaging winds. A shower or two can’t be completely ruled out today, but most of the day will remain...

www.wfmj.com

