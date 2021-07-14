This Company Raised $100 Million To Bring Gene Therapy To The Masses
Over the past several years, breakthroughs in gene therapy have led to treatments for rare diseases that were deadly just a decade ago. Take Zolgensma — in 2019, it was the first gene therapy approved by the FDA to treat spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease that affects the mobility of infants and children. But gene therapies have historically had two drawbacks: they are only used for rare diseases, and they carry around a hefty price tag (treatment with Zolgensma costs $2.1 million).www.forbes.com
