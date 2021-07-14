Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This Company Raised $100 Million To Bring Gene Therapy To The Masses

By Leah Rosenbaum
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past several years, breakthroughs in gene therapy have led to treatments for rare diseases that were deadly just a decade ago. Take Zolgensma — in 2019, it was the first gene therapy approved by the FDA to treat spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease that affects the mobility of infants and children. But gene therapies have historically had two drawbacks: they are only used for rare diseases, and they carry around a hefty price tag (treatment with Zolgensma costs $2.1 million).

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

251K+
Followers
61K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Startup#Genetic Disease#Kriya Therapeutics#Patient Square Capital#Qvt Dexcel Pharma#Foresite Capital#Bluebird Ventures#Narya Capital#Spark Therapeutics#Roivant Sciences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

United States Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology And Outlook To 2030 | Addex Pharma, AbbVie, Prevail Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, And More

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parkinson's Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size of Parkinson's disease in the United States was valued at USD 1,390.1 million in 2020, according to the report.This market report delivers...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

CRISPR Therapeutics' stock has already delivered solid gains. Its technology is targeting several difficult-to-treat illnesses. If its platform is successful, the company will continue to furnish solid returns. There are hundreds of publicly traded companies out there, but few of them manage to consistently outperform the broader market. Fewer still...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Therapies in Development for Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

A key opinion leader reviews novel therapies for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Laurie Sehn, MD: What are some of the downsides of this treatment? Of course, there’s no treatment that doesn’t come with some toxicity associated with it. Many of us are familiar with the toxicities of bendamustine and rituximab because it’s a combination we routinely use for many of our patients, particularly those with indolent lymphoma. When you add polatuzumab vedotin to BR [bendamustine, rituximab], there’s a bit of a step up in toxicity. We saw a higher rate of neutropenia associated with the triple combination, although it didn’t translate into a higher risk of infection compared with patients receiving BR [bendamustine, rituximab].
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Adverum Down After Clinical Development Shift for Gene Therapy Program

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies plunged more than 20% in premarket trading after the company announced it was revising its clinical development plan for investigational gene therapy candidate ADVM-022 based on safety concerns in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). On Thursday, Redwood City, Calif.-based Adverum announced that a review of...
CancerMedagadget.com

Gene Therapy Market To Witness Robust Expansion by 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Gene Therapy Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global gene therapy market. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Engineered Bacterial Therapeutics Get Boost from PKU Study Data

Late last week, the synthetic biology company Synlogic announced data from a Phase 1/2a study of their living biologic designed for the treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU). The findings of the first-in-human study of a frozen liquid formulation of the drug—known as SYNB1618—in healthy volunteers and patients with PKU, showed that the drug was safe and well tolerated. In addition, there was no systemic toxicity and no evidence of colonization—SYNB1618 was cleared within four days of the last dose. These data demonstrate the potential to use engineered bacteria in the treatment of rare metabolic disorders through the consumption of toxic substances in the GI tract.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

New Gene Therapy Developed That Could Be Effective Against Many Types of Cancer

Mount Sinai researchers have developed a therapeutic agent that shows high effectiveness in vitro at disrupting a biological pathway that helps cancer survive, according to a paper published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, in July. The therapy is an engineered molecule, named MS21,...
Cancerhealththoroughfare.com

New Therapy Could Be Efficient in Treating Many Cancer Forms

Researchers at Mount Sinai developed a therapy that showcases efficiency in vitro at cutting off a biological pathway that helps cancer survive. The paper is available in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. The therapy is a modified molecule dubbed MS21 that triggers the degradation...
CancerShareCast

Oncimmune inks research deal with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune has signed an autoantibody profiling contract with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, based in Boston, Massachusetts, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm described Dana-Farber, a clinical affiliate and research institute of Harvard Medical School, as a “world-leading” cancer research organisation and hospital, with more than 1,100 therapeutic and non-therapeutic clinical trials in progress.
ScienceEurekAlert

Largest-ever type 1 diabetes genetic study IDs potential treatment targets

Scientists have completed the largest and most diverse genetic study of type 1 diabetes ever undertaken, identifying new drug targets to treat a condition that affects 1.3 million American adults. Several potential drugs are already in the pipeline. Drugs targeting 12 genes identified in the diabetes study have been tested...
Cancercancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Full Approval For Lenvatinib and Pembrolizumab Combination in Advanced dMMR/MSI-H Endometrial Cancer

Phase 3 results demonstrating the superiority of the pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib combination vs standard chemotherapy served as a confirmatory trial for its approval in certain patients with advanced endometrial cancer. The FDA granted approval to the combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and lenvatinib (Lenvima) for the treatment of patients with microsatellite...
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

New Publication Offers Insight Into POTELIGEO® (mogamulizumab-kpkc) Treatment Response In Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Patients With Varying Levels Of Blood Involvement

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin, Inc., an affiliate of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151) a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced new data from the MAVORIC trial evaluating the response to treatment with POTELIGEO ® (mogamulizumab-kpkc) in adults with mycosis fungoides (MF) or Sézary syndrome (SS) based on the extent of blood involvement at baseline. The post-hoc analysis, published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, showed that patients with higher levels of blood involvement in MF or SS saw improved outcomes when treated with mogamulizumab compared to vorinostat. 1.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Novo Holdings Co-leads Hemab's US$ 55M Series A To Advance Next Generation Therapeutics For Bleeding And Thrombosis Disorders

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Holdings, a leading international life science investor, today announces that it has co-led alongside HealthCap and RA Capital Management a US$ 55M Series A financing in Hemab ApS ("Hemab"), a biotech company developing next generation therapeutics for serious underserved bleeding and thrombosis disorders.
Nashville, TNaustinnews.net

EV Biologics Signs LOI with Lonza Cell & Gene Therapy

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp., (OTC PINK:YECO) today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Lonza Cell & Gene Therapy for Process Development and Gap Analysis for biomanufacturing of a novel therapeutic composition, comprising extracellular vesicles (EVs) and particles, as well as other secreted factors derived from selected stem/progenitor cells, such as mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs).

Comments / 0

Community Policy