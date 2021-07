Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans (2) Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images. The Tennessee Titans can expect to add a few more fans to the clubhouse in 2021. It’s an inevitable part of the process if you’re a fan of the Tennessee Titans or if you’re a fan of any of the NFL’s 31 other franchises. Free agency exists not only among players but also among fans. All that is required for their loyalty is for teams to add one or two more games to the win column.