MLB All-Star Game: How did the Brewers fare?

The Milwaukee Brewers appear poised to run away with the National League Central. As of this writing, they’re 6.5 games up on the fading Cincinnati Reds, 7.5 up on the offensively inept St. Louis Cardinals, and 8.5 ahead of the selling Chicago Cubs. At 56-41, they’re the only club in the division genuinely clear of the .500 mark, and one imagines just how far a rotation anchored by Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, and Brandon Woodruff can go in a playoff series.