Mecklenburg County, NC

County manager expresses concern as Covid vaccination rates stall in Black and brown communities

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite high-profile efforts to curb the spread Covid-19, only 22% of Mecklenburg County’s Black residents are fully vaccinated against the contagious virus. Speaking to a virtual meeting of the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum, County Manager Dina Diorio said health officials are struggling to convince some sectors of the population to get the recommended vaccinations, which health officials say are safe and highly effective.

POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthnaturalhealth365.com

11,000 deaths and counting: VAERS data released by CDC shows 10,991 deaths and 463,457 adverse events following COVID jab

These heartbreaking cases have been rolling into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since December of last year. Such events must be investigated before causal relationships can be made; indeed, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used VAERS data to help connect the dots on what they say is a “plausible causal relationship” between the J&J shot and TTS (blood clots with low platelets).
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Contra Costa County, CArichmondconfidential.org

Jump in COVID cases alarms Contra Costa health officials

As the delta variant spreads across the state, the number of new COVID-19 cases has more than doubled in Contra Costa County since California officially reopened on June 15. Over the last two weeks, 76% of 96 new specimens collected have been of the delta variant. “This is just a sampling, but it’s safe to say we have seen delta steadily grow in Contra Costa County,” said Dr. Sefanit Mekuria, deputy health officer with Contra Costa Health Services.
King County, WAlivingsnoqualmie.com

Covid-19 Cases Increasing in King County: Public Health Says Vaccination Continues to be Our Best Protection

After weeks at some of the lowest levels of COVID-19 since last year, the number of COVID-19 cases and the size of outbreaks in King County have begun to rise again. An uptick is not unexpected as restrictions on activities are relaxed, but the rising numbers should prompt all of us – vaccinated as well as unvaccinated – to take extra precautions.
Iowa Stateiowapublicradio.org

Pedati Talks COVID Vaccine, Demands Of Public Health, Test Iowa Closings And More

Iowa’s state epidemiologist thinks Iowa is not at a turning point with the delta virus, so far. In an interview with IowaWatch July 16, Dr. Caitlin Pedati also called for Iowans to continue to get vaccinated, use social distancing, masks and other safety measures related to the coronavirus that officially arrived in Iowa in March 2020. She discussed the difficulties of public health and stressed the perseverance of health care workers.
Washington Statekptv.com

Health experts in Washington warn of COVID-19 Delta variant dangers

OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Health experts in Washington echoed the concerns from the Oregon Health Authority about the new Delta variant of COVID-19, with cases and hospitalizations trending upward. On Friday the state’s epidemiologist warned of what he called a “fifth wave” of the virus, with the new Delta variant...
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

IN FOCUS Discussion: Racism as a public health crisis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over the past six months, a growing number of health organizations and government agencies have declared racism as a public health crisis. In January, University of Utah Health joined 19 other healthcare systems to make this declaration in a joint statement. Utah Rep. Sandra Hollins sponsored a joint resolution on this issue during the 2021 legislative session, but it did not make it out of the House.
Junction City, KSWIBW

Geary Community Hospital urges COVID-19 vaccinations

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary Community Hospital officials are urging the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Director of Communications Ashley King stated that recent statistics showed the county had the lowest percentage for vaccination rates in the state and hospitalizations have also been up recently. Delta variant cases...

