We know the “Swamp People” stars can bring in some alligators. But are they also raking in some dough from the show?. For the past 12 years, audiences have been fascinated by the Louisiana residents featured on the History Channel show, “Swamp People.” The show began by following the proud descendants of French Canadian refugees who settled in the swamp region of Louisiana in the 18th century. Fans watched as members of this fiercely independent community struggled to preserve their way of life in the Atchafalaya Basin. Since the show’s success, “Swamp People” has expanded to include hunters from other parts of Louisiana. The show also features the swamplands of Texas.