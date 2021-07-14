Cancel
End Subsidies That Drive Overfishing and Threaten Ocean Health

By Editorials
therevelator.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor every day that passes without an agreement to end subsidies that drive overfishing, fish populations shrink, coastal communities lose vital livelihoods and food security, and the ocean suffers. Harmful fisheries subsidies mean industrial fishing can continue well beyond the point of over-exploitation. Over 60% of the $35 billion spent...

#Oceans#Food Insecurity#Food Security#African#Chinese#United Nations#Wildaid
Related
Japanmining.com

Great Barrier reef not granted endangered status after Australia lobbied against it

Australia succeeded in efforts to prevent the Great Barrier Reef from being listed as endangered by a United Nations organization after a diplomacy blitz. Members of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization committee on Friday voted against proposals to add the landmark to a list of at-risk World Heritage Sites, a move that would have triggered demands for additional conservation work.
EnvironmentNewswise

The Impact of Climate Change on Kenya's Tana River Basin

Newswise — Many species within Kenya's Tana River Basin will be unable to survive if global temperatures continue to rise as they are on track to do - according to new research from the University of East Anglia. A new study published in the journal PLOS ONE today outlines how...
Industrywincountry.com

Putin’s drive to tame food prices threatens grain sector

MOSCOW (Reuters) – During a televised session with ordinary Russians last month, a woman pressed President Vladimir Putin on high food prices. Valentina Sleptsova challenged the president on why bananas from Ecuador are now cheaper in Russia than domestically-produced carrots and asked how her mother can survive on a “subsistence wage” with the cost of staples like potatoes so high, according to a recording of the annual event.
Worldoceana.org

Oceana urges UK and EU to end overfishing of critically low fish stocks in new agreement

Oceana is calling for an end to the overfishing of severely overexploited fish stocks in European waters as negotiations between the EU and UK start today under the Specialised Fisheries Committee. This new committee provides a forum for discussion and agreement on fisheries management, to prepare the annual consultations through which fishing opportunities for 2022 will be decided.
AgricultureBrookings Institution

A golden opportunity to end destructive fishing subsidies

It is not often that trade negotiators get a chance simultaneously to protect vulnerable people and their livelihoods, promote healthier oceans, and fulfill one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. But that is exactly the opportunity awaiting trade ministers as they gather at the World Trade Organization this week to discuss new global rules limiting government support for the fishing industry.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Forwarder fury as ocean carriers threaten premium UK haulage surcharges

Forwarders have said shipping lines looking to impose haulage surcharges for cancellations and amendments into the UK is a “cruel joke”, as trucking rates hit levels not seen in decades. An MSC carrier advisory says that from 9 August it will impose fines of £125 ($173) for cancellations made two...
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Marsh invader threatens ecosystem health

No one is sure how it got here. Some say it came from Asia, others Europe. But regardless, it has found a home in the Edmonds Marsh where it is slowly but inexorably creating dense stands of tall reeds that are pushing out native vegetation and degrading wildlife habit. Phragmites...
Food & Drinksgloballandscapesforum.org

Linking Food, Nutrition and the Environment in Indonesia: A Perspective on Sustainable Food Systems

This brief reviews and provides perspectives on some of the key nutritional and environmental problems caused by Indonesia’s food system, and discusses the interlinkages between these two sets of challenges. Special attention is given to the impact of the country’s rice-centred policy on its food security and nutrition, as well as the environment. The brief points to potential pathways for developing more sustainable food systems, and draws on the lessons of unsuccessful top-down and ‘magic bullet’ approaches to advocate for a more sustainable use of landscapes and biodiversity within food systems. Authors argue that, while a diversity of solutions is a prerequisite, special attention should be given to the ‘re-localization’ of food systems in Indonesia, a strategy that has been overlooked in national food security and nutrition policies.
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Direct-drive ocean wave-powered batch reverse osmosis

Katie M. Brodersen, Emily A. Bywater, Alec M. Lanter, Hayden H. Schennum, Kumansh N. Furia, Maulee K. Sheth, Nathaniel S. Kiefer, Brittany K. Cafferty, Akshay K. Rao, Jose M. Garcia, David M. Warsinger. Ocean waves provide a consistent, reliable source of clean energy making them a viable energy source for...
Agriculturemediarunsearch.co.uk

The “world’s smallest cow” threatens the public health of any country; understand

Spectators from Bangladesh leave their homes for the Shikor Agro farm, in Bhutan, to check on the news that has spread like the wind. They are fully swarming pandemic To confirm with their eyes what their ears could not believe: there lives Rani, the smallest cow in the world. However, some do not know that it is the smallness of the animal that makes it dangerous for them Public Health.
AgricultureCornell University

$1M NASA grant to improve carbon monitoring in East Africa

Cornell researchers will develop the first high-resolution carbon monitoring system for East Africa that combines “bottom up” ecological modeling with “top down” satellite data, thanks to a three-year, $1 million NASA grant. The East Africa study area – including Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda – has experienced deforestation and also...
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Maintaining Diversity of Integrated Rice and Fish Production Confers Adaptability of Food Systems to Global Change

Rice and fish are preferred foods, critical for healthy and nutritious diets, and provide the foundations of local and national economies across Asia. Although transformations, or “revolutions,” in agriculture and aquaculture over the past half-century have primarily relied upon intensified monoculture to increase rice and fish production, agroecological approaches that support biodiversity and utilize natural processes are particularly relevant for achieving a transformation toward food systems with more inclusive, nutrition-sensitive, and ecologically sound outcomes. Rice and fish production are frequently integrated within the same physical, temporal, and social spaces, with substantial variation amongst the types of production practice and their extent. In Cambodia, rice field fisheries that strongly rely upon natural processes persist in up to 80% of rice farmland, whereas more input and infrastructure dependent rice-shrimp culture is expanding within the rice farmland of Vietnam.
Congress & Courtsoceana.org

Oceana Sues Federal Government to Rebuild Overfished Sardines

Today Oceana, represented by Earthjustice, sued the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) over the agency’s faulty rebuilding plan that will neither recover the Pacific sardine population nor take into account the importance of a healthy sardine population as food for other marine fish, birds, and animals. Pacific sardine numbers have dropped by more than 98% since 2006 and according to a 2020 federal assessment the current population is only 28,276 metric tons. Historically the population was measured in the millions of metric tons when it was healthy.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Orange County, CAdanapointtimes.com

Citizens’ Climate Education: Climate 101 in 2021

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...

