Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

How to claim the new $300 child tax credit in Colorado

By John Frank
Posted by 
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41O3db_0awTPCGJ00

Starting Thursday, most Colorado parents will begin receiving up to $300 a month in payments from the newly expanded federal Child Tax Credit .

Why it matters: A chief policy priority of Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, the tax credit approved as part of recent stimulus legislation represents what advocates consider the most significant investment in children in decades.

  • The tax breaks — $105 billion total — are expected to cut child poverty in half.

How it works: The full tax credit is $3,000-$3,600 for each child, and the IRS is sending half to families early in the form of monthly payments. Parents can claim the other half when they file their 2021 return. (You can opt out of the early payments. Here's why you might want to.)

  • For the next six months, parents eligible for the max will get $300 a month per child under age 6 and $250 a month per child between ages 6 and 17.

Who's eligible: The maximum payments will go to 96% of families with children in Colorado, according to Bennet's office. To qualify:

  • Couples who file jointly must make less than $150,000 a year
  • Single parents must earn less than $112,500

Of note: Married couples with income under $400,000 and single parents who make under $200,000 will qualify for a lesser $2,000 a year in tax credits, or $166 a month, according to the Biden administration.

How to get the money: If you filed 2019 or 2020 taxes, the payments will be automatically deposited into your bank account, or you will receive paper checks in the mail.

Yes, but: The expanded tax break is temporary. Bennet and President Joe Biden are pushing to make it permanent.

What they're saying: "It's going to provide a measure of economic security for a million families who have been living on the edge for years," Bennet said in a recent call with advocates.

What's more: In tax year 2022 — filing in 2023 — Colorado will offer a state-level child tax credit that'll be a portion of the federal one, which ends after the 2021 tax season.

Comments / 0

Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
617
Followers
250
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Child Poverty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

How much Colorado is paying influencers to promote COVID-19 vaccines

Colorado is paying more than 120 influencers on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms up to $1,000 a month to tell people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Axios has learned.The so-called influencers include doctors, teachers, Democratic strategists, prominent restaurateurs, musicians and mothers.Why it matters: The influencers are a key part of the state's strategy to encourage hesitant populations to get the vaccine, such as people of color, rural residents, faith communities and young adults.But the cost of the effort — and the identities of the influencers — remained undisclosed until now.Details: The Polis administration hired Denver-based Idea Marketing to...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios Denver

Why Colorado won't add new mask rules as Delta variant spreads

The more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is rampant in Colorado, but Gov. Jared Polis dismissed the need for new public health restrictions to stop its spread.Why it matters: The variant first discovered in India now comprises 9 of 10 cases in Colorado, well above the national average.Case counts increased more than 20% in two weeks and deaths recently topped 7,000, according to the New York Times tracker.Elsewhere, cities like Los Angeles and Austin are requiring or recommending masking to combat the Delta variant.In a briefing Wednesday, Polis said that he would only consider mask requirements or other similar health...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

How surplus tax dollars will improve equity in Colorado

The General Assembly managed to break the legislative logjam on longstanding equity issues this year thanks to one factor.A lot of money.What happened: A handful of laws signed by Gov. Jared Polis this week didn't make progress in prior legislative sessions because of the associated costs. But this year, an unexpected windfall in tax revenue — combined with a massive infusion of federal dollars — allowed the Democratic majority to address what they see as discriminatory policies. The new laws:Forgive $10 million in outstanding court fees and abolish more than a dozen charges levied in juvenile criminal cases.Prohibit the revocation...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Scoop: Biden admin lobbies Colorado environmental leaders on infrastructure

The Biden administration is looking to win over Colorado environmental activists as it seeks to build support for the climate provisions in a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.What's happening: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to Denver today and hold a private meeting with leaders from a handful of environmental organizations, as well as top aides to Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock, Axios Denver has learned.Why it matters: The visit comes as the White House faces growing pressure from environmentalists and Democratic lawmakers who consider the infrastructure plan weak on climate change, Axios' Ben Geman writes.Details: Granholm wants...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

Ranked-choice voting could be coming to Denver

Data: FairVote; Map: Axios VisualsAfter months of consideration, Denver's chief elections official has settled on his final two recommendations for amending the city's municipal election in 2023 — and ranked-choice voting remains on the table. Driving the news: Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez submitted his proposal to City Council members on Wednesday. Lopez says both options would fix a timing conflict between the city and state's election laws, related to when mail ballots for runoff elections need to be sent out. The council will need to choose just one. Their options: Adopt ranked-choice voting and eliminate the need for...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Colorado moves to new vax phase amid variant questions

Colorado public health officials are facing new questions about how to contain the emerging COVID-19 variant first discovered in India, even as the state shifts its approach to vaccinations.Driving the news: The state is closing its final two community vaccination sites this week. Four others had closed earlier this month.The site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park issued its final doses Tuesday.The operation at Ball Arena — the most popular site in the state — runs through Saturday.Why it matters: It marks a transition in Colorado's vaccination campaign, largely removing Gov. Jared Polis' administration and punting the responsibility to local officials...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

Who the Colorado GOP hopes will carry them to victory in 2022

Talk to Republicans in Colorado these days, and you'll hear an unfamiliar tune: optimism.It sounds discordant in a state where Democrats control the Capitol and hold all but one statewide office. But a handful of GOP strategists told Axios a midterm election that typically favors the out-of-power party, and a good list of potential candidates, gives them hope.Why it matters: Today marks one year from the 2022 primary elections when Colorado voters will decide the GOP nominees.State of play: A handful of Republicans have filed candidacy paperwork for governor and U.S. Senate, but none of them are expected to be...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Colorado bans Native American mascots

Native American mascots are on their way out in Colorado. Driving the news: Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Monday outlawing American Indian mascots in public K-12 schools, including charter schools, by October and at public universities by June 2022.If an institution is found using an insensitive mascot thereafter, the state can charge a $25,000 fine for each month it fails to be removed.Schools on tribal lands are exempt.Why it matters: The use of Indigenous caricatures is largely criticized as racist and dehumanizing, and protests that engulfed the nation over George Floyd's murder elevated Native Americans' fight to change sports...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

How Colorado children rank nationwide

The well-being of Colorado's children ranks 15th in the nation, according to an annual report that looks at national trends.Why it matters: The analysis by the Annie E. Casey Foundation captures a picture of 2019 and provides a benchmark to measure where Colorado stood before the pandemic.Moving forward, policymakers will closely watch whether federal and state stimulus programs will improve child well-being, and whether Colorado keeps pace with other states.By the numbers: In looking at four main categories — economic well-being, education, health, and family and community — Colorado mostly held steady from 2018 data, when it made significant gains....

Comments / 0

Community Policy