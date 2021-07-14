Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Compound derived from turmeric essential oil has neuroprotective properties

By Kumamoto University
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Kumamoto University, Japan have found that a component derived from turmeric essential oil, aromatic turmerone (ar-turmerone), and its derivatives act directly on dopaminergic nerves to create a neuroprotective effect on tissue cultures of a Parkinson's disease model. This appears to be due to enhanced cellular antioxidant potency from the activation of Nrf2. The researchers believe that the ar-turmerone derivatives identified in this study can be used as new therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Turmeric#Essential Oil#Compounds#Kumamoto University#Lps#S Tur#A2#Mpp#Mesencephalic#Atl And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Related
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Powerful Essential Oil Fights Joint Pain, Liver Damage, and Brain Disease

By now, you’ve probably heard about the many benefits of turmeric. Turmeric is a powerful Indian spice that’s known for it’s anti-inflammatory benefits, and it’s often touted as one of nature’s most potent superfoods. But besides using turmeric to flavor your favorite stews and curries, you can also reap the benefits of this spice by using turmeric essential oil.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Short chain fatty acids: An 'ace in the hole' against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Humans are no stranger to coronavirus (CoV) pandemics. Just like SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), another member of the coronavirus family—SARS-CoV—caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic across parts of Asia in 2003. But, its spread was contained way faster than COVID-19. So, what makes SARS-CoV-2 so contagious?
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 reprograms host chromatic network to induce immune dysfunction

A recent study conducted at the University of Texas Science Center, Houston, in the USA, has revealed that upon infection, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) alters the host chromatin architecture to suppress antiviral interferon-responsive genes and augment inflammatory genes. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New genetic knowledge about cluster headache

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, together with British colleagues, have conducted the largest study to date in search of genetic markers about cluster headache. In the long term, it can hopefully pave the way for more effective treatments. The study is published in the scientific journal Annals of Neurology. Cluster headache...
ScienceEurekAlert

3D imaging reveals neural 'vicious cycle' in fatty liver disease

With the application of a novel three-dimensional imaging technology, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have discovered that one portion of the autonomic nervous system in the liver undergoes severe degeneration in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The study, which is conducted in mice and human liver tissue, shows that the degeneration of nerves is correlated with the severity of liver pathology. The results are being published in the journal Science Advances.
WildlifePhys.org

Genetic analysis to help predict sunflower oil properties

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from the University of Southern California have performed genetic analysis of a Russian sunflower collection and identified genetic markers that can help predict the oil's fatty acid composition. The research was published in BMC Genomics. Genomic selection, which helps quickly create new crop varieties, has...
MathematicsEurekAlert

Theoretical model able to reliably predict low-temperature properties of compounds

Co-authors Bulat Galimzyanov and Anatolii Mokshin (Department of Computational Physics) have developed a unique model that allows for a universal interpretation of experimental data on viscosity for systems of different types, while also proposing an alternative method for classifying materials based on a unified temperature scale. The publication was funded...
ScienceNeuroscience News

Calcium Precisely Directs Blood Flow in the Brain

Summary: Calcium directs blood flow in the brain by controlling blood vessel contractions, a new study reveals. Unlike the rest of the body, there is not enough real estate in the brain for stored energy. Instead, the brain relies on the hundreds of miles of blood vessels within it to supply fresh energy via the blood. Yet, how the brain expresses a need for more energy during increased activity and then directs its blood supply to specific hot spots was, until now, poorly understood.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New insights into uncontrolled inflammation in COVID-19 patients

In a new study, published recently in the journal Circulation Research, scientists discover how the production of protective molecules known as specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPM) is altered in patients with COVID-19. The results suggest that treatments which increase SPM production, such as dexamethasone or SPM based drugs, could play a...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Injecting mice with pulmonary endothelial cells can reverse symptoms of emphysema

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian in New York have discovered that injecting mice with pulmonary endothelial cells-the cells that line the walls of blood vessels in the lung-can reverse the symptoms of emphysema. The study, which will be published July 21 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), may lead to new treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease associated with smoking that is thought to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.
ScienceEurekAlert

Ovarian follicles derived from mouse pluripotent stem cells produce viable oocytes

Using mouse embryonic stem cells, researchers reconstituted ovarian follicle structures and used them to mature primordial germ cells into fully functional oocytes in vitro, which ultimately produced viable mouse offspring, according to a new report. The ability to generate and assemble the critical components necessary for oogenesis in the laboratory provides a model system to study the later events of oogenesis, which may have implications for assisted reproductive technologies. Coaxing germ cell precursors into functionally mature reproductive cells is a key aspect of in vitro gametogenesis and a major challenge in the study of reproductive biology. Successful methods have been developed to generate functional oocytes from mouse pluripotent stem cell-derived primordial germ cell-like cells (PGCLCs) in vitro. However, these cells require a somatic environment in which to develop into fully functional reproductive cells. In mammalian species, oocytes grow and mature in the ovarian follicle, a specialized fluid-filled sac that provides the signals needed for meiosis and germ cell growth. Takashi Yoshino and colleagues report a culture system that recreates this tissue environment by inducing female mouse embryonic stem cells to differentiate into functional fetal ovarian somatic cell-like cells (FOSLCs). When FOSLCs were combined with PGCLCs derived from mouse embryonic stem cells, the PGCLCs developed into viable oocytes within the reconstituted ovarian follicle structures, which could be fertilized and resulted in live, fertile offspring. "This technical breakthrough of Yoshino et al. holds enormous potential for germ cell research," write Lin Yang and Huck-Hui Ng in a related Perspective. "It allows for fully defined derivation of FOSLCs with substantial improvements in yield and without the need for genetic manipulations."
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

New blood test measures immunity against SARS-CoV-2

The Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and EPFL teamed up to develop a new test that's sensitive enough to measure the amount of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies present in the bloodstream. The scientists' discovery, published in the prestigious Science Translational Medicine, opens promising new avenues for tracking immunity acquired by infection or vaccination. With this test, experts can measure the level of protection against variants of the virus and monitor their prevalence over time.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Red blood cell 'traffic' contributes to changes in brain oxygenation

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, Penn State researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Lower hemoglobin is good for health after all? It may protect against obesity and metabolic syndrome

A new study led by the University of Oulu in Finland refutes the belief that high hemoglobin levels are always desirable for health. A study based on two large human cohorts as well as experimental work supported that lower hemoglobin levels may protect against both obesity and metabolic syndrome. The phenomenon may be related to the body's response to low-oxygen conditions and is used, for example, by endurance athletes in high-altitude training.
Skin CareWho What Wear

These 13 Essential Oils Are the Key to More Youthful-Looking Skin

Essential oils can be powerful wellness and beauty ingredients. The aromatherapy properties of essential oils can help you de-stress, get better sleep, focus, feel energized, and more. And when it comes to beauty, they have some pretty impressive benefits when it comes to anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and soothing properties. Many essential oils are so great for combating dryness, skin texture, elasticity changes, which are some skincare issues you might run into when you get older.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 proteins manipulate autophagy

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has claimed more than 4.1 million lives worldwide. This pandemic is caused by a novel single-stranded RNA virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that was first reported in 2019 in Wuhan, China. The rapid spread of this virus is attributed to its high infectiousness and its ability to escape and counteract host immune responses, e.g., autophagy.
Physicsarxiv.org

Microstructure manipulation by laser-surface remelting of a full-Heusler compound to enhance thermoelectric properties

Leonie Gomell, Tobias Haeger, Moritz Roscher, Hanna Bishara, Ralf Heiderhoff, Thomas Riedl, Christina Scheu, Baptiste Gault. There is an increasing reckoning that the thermoelectric performance of a material is dependent on its microstructure. However, the microstructure-properties relationship often remains elusive, in part due to the complexity of the hierarchy and scales of features that influence transport properties. Here, we focus on the promising Heusler-Fe2VAl compound. We directly correlate microstructure and local properties, using advanced scanning electron microscopy methods including in-situ four-point-probe technique for electron transport measurements. The local thermal conductivity is investigated by scanning thermal microscopy. Finally, atom probe tomography provides near-atomic scale compositional analysis. To locally manipulate the microstructure, we use laser surface remelting. The rapid quenching creates a complex microstructure with a high density of dislocations and small, elongated grains. We hence showcase that laser surface remelting can be employed to manipulate the microstructure to reduce the thermal conductivity and electrical resistivity, leading to a demonstrated enhancement of the thermoelectric performance at room temperature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy