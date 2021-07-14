Cancel
High blood sugar levels 'reprogram' stem cells

By University of Oxford
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh levels of glucose in the blood "reprogrames" stem cells, leading to a lasting increase in the risk of developing dangerous atherosclerosis, according to research funded by the British Heart Foundation published today in Circulation. University of Oxford researchers found that high blood glucose, a hallmark of diabetes, alters stem...

medicalxpress.com

