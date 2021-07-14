UK Study Shows Methods to Increase Cancer Screening Awareness in Disparate Populations
Kentucky has some of the highest rates of lung cancer in the country and it's even worse among minority populations in the state. This week Dr. Greg talks with Lovoria B. Williams, Ph.D., associate professor in the UK College of Nursing and assistant director for cancer health equity at the Markey Cancer Center, about a recent study she conducted highlighting the benefits of utilizing community health workers in educating racial minority populations in lung cancer screening.www.wuky.org
