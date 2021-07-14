Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

UK Study Shows Methods to Increase Cancer Screening Awareness in Disparate Populations

WUKY
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky has some of the highest rates of lung cancer in the country and it's even worse among minority populations in the state. This week Dr. Greg talks with Lovoria B. Williams, Ph.D., associate professor in the UK College of Nursing and assistant director for cancer health equity at the Markey Cancer Center, about a recent study she conducted highlighting the benefits of utilizing community health workers in educating racial minority populations in lung cancer screening.

www.wuky.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky Health
Lexington, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Screening#Lung Cancer#Uk#The Uk College Of Nursing#The Markey Cancer Center#Augusta University#Cancer Nursing#African American#The J Of Community Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
Country
U.K.
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy