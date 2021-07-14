South Korea Has $41 Billion EV Battery Plan
South Korea has a 40.6 trillion won ($41.2 billion) plan to become an even bigger EV battery giant by the end of the decade, The Business Times has reported. The nation unveiled the plan and noted that LG Energy Solution, SK Innovation, and Samsung SDI will be key players. (They are already three of the biggest EV battery manufacturers in the world.) The companies will drive investment in research and development and also battery production.cleantechnica.com
