South Korea Has $41 Billion EV Battery Plan

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea has a 40.6 trillion won ($41.2 billion) plan to become an even bigger EV battery giant by the end of the decade, The Business Times has reported. The nation unveiled the plan and noted that LG Energy Solution, SK Innovation, and Samsung SDI will be key players. (They are already three of the biggest EV battery manufacturers in the world.) The companies will drive investment in research and development and also battery production.

