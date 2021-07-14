Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

EU climate blueprint pressures airlines to cut emissions

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - Airlines must increase the use of alternative bio-based fuels and will lose a European tax exemption for aviation fuel while paying more for emissions under European Union proposals unveiled on Wednesday to tackle aviation’s carbon footprint.

Taking aim at a sector deemed responsible globally for up to 3% of planet-warming emissions, the European Commission said aviation must do more to contribute to the EU’s goal to cut economy-wide net emissions by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, Tim Hepher)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Climate#Blueprint#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
Industryeturbonews.com

IATA: European Commission Out of Touch With Reality

European Commission had ignored the advice and evidence presented by EU member states and the airline industry. European Commission’s makes decision to set the winter slot use threshold at 50%. Regulators in the UK, China, Latin America and Asia-Pacific have put much more flexible measures in place. The Commission had...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Gas lobbyists ramp up efforts as EU mulls sustainability label

LONDON – Gas industry lobbyists have stepped up meetings with European Union policymakers amid a political tussle on whether to badge the fuel as sustainable, analysis from campaign group Reclaim Finance showed. Gas-related lobbyists held 323 meetings between January 2020 and May 2021, the NGO said in a report, citing...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Nord Stream 2 pipeline "not of common EU interest": spokesperson

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission said Thursday that the Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 is "not of common EU interest," but it is planning to discuss the agreement between the United States and Germany among EU member states. Tim McPhie, the European Commission spokesperson for...
Medical & BiotechSilicon Republic

DCU spin-out secures EU funding for Covid-19 research

RemedyBio, a nanoscale biotechnology company based in Dublin, has received €10.5m in EIC financing to continue its work on combatting Covid-19. Dublin-based nanoscale biotechnology company RemedyBio has closed €8m in equity financing from the European Commission, completing a €10.5m funding award. The Dublin City University (DCU) spin-out company was awarded...
wkzo.com

Exclusive-French minister rejects UK Brexit renegotiation request

PARIS (Reuters) -France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune rejected on Thursday Britain’s request to renegotiate the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland, dismissing British accusations of European dogmatism as a “tall tale”. Britain on Wednesday demanded a new deal from the European Union to govern post-Brexit trade with the British...
PoliticsDerrick

Slovenia PM accuses EU official of lying over rule of law

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Janša on Friday accused a European Union official of being a liar in the wake of the publication this week of an annual report on adherence to the rule of law in the bloc that highlighted democratic challenges in the Balkan nation.
Public Healthaudacy.com

EU pledges 200 million COVID vaccine doses to poor countries

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Thursday it will donate more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to middle and low-income countries before the end of the year. That's double the initial amount that the 27-nation bloc had planned to deliver, mainly through COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to...
Industryinvesting.com

EU antitrust regulators extend deadline for IAG-Air Europa deal to Dec. 3

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust enforcers have extended their deadline for a decision on British Airways and Iberia owner International Airlines Group (LON:ICAG)'s 500-million-euro ($589.5 million) bid for Spain's Air Europa to Dec. 3, an EU filing showed. The European Commission, which opened a full-scale investigation last month on concerns...
Posted by
Reuters

Ukraine calls consultations with EU, Germany on Nord Stream 2

KYIV, July 21 (Reuters) - Kyiv has officially initiated consultations with the European Union and Germany on the Nord Stream 2, which it says threatens Ukrainian security, violates the diversification principle of the EU Energy Union, Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that...
Businesskfgo.com

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Illumina, Grail deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday a full-scale investigation into U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc’s proposed buy of cancer test maker Grail Inc, worried that the deal may curb innovation and competition. The European Commission’s announcement confirmed a Reuters story last week. “The proposed acquisition may...
RetailBusiness Insider

Despite Global Pressures to Decrease Carbon Emissions in Retail, the Tracking, Measurement and Reporting on Emissions in the Last Mile Remain a Struggle

According to research commissioned by Bringg, retailers in North America and Europe are investing in technology to improve last mile sustainability. CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bringg, the leading delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, today announced the availability of Sustainability in the Last Mile: A 2021 Snapshot. The commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bringg outlines findings on how retailers and direct to consumer brands across North America and Europe measure their carbon emissions, how they communicate their sustainability options and successes to customers, who they see as responsible for tracking, reporting, and reducing emissions, and the technological capabilities they need to meet their net-zero goals for last mile delivery in 2021.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

The EU’s groundbreaking climate law needs data

For years, manufacturers have watched with apprehension as the European Union debated a policy that could send shockwaves across the world’s heavy industries. Europe’s aim: To level the playing field between EU companies that pay for their carbon pollution and those overseas that don’t. Consider steel. Across Europe, steelmakers are...
Advocacyfuturetravelexperience.com

American Airlines commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2035

American Airlines has committed to set a science-based target for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as part of its strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. American has become the first airline in North America to begin the validation process with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). In doing so, American is committing to develop a 2035 emissions reduction target that will be reviewed by the SBTi to confirm its consistency with the latest climate science.
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

EU climate proposals could significantly cut emissions

The EU has come up with a dozen proposals to form its most aggressive climate plan. Among the proposals is a plan to ban the production and sale of gas-powered vehicles and to tax jet fuel. The drafts still need to be approved by the bloc’s 27 member states and the EU parliament. Despite a positive outlook, the proposals are likely to come under some opposition from member states.
CarsCleanTechnica

EU Climate Plan — Emissions-Free Cars For All (But Not Quick Enough), + Aviation, Shipping, & Other Matters

Originally published on Transport & Environment. An EU plan to sell 100% emissions-free cars in 2035 will democratise electric vehicles in Europe, green group Transport & Environment (T&E) has said. Cars are responsible for 12% of all greenhouse gas emissions in Europe, and switching sales from polluting engines to fully electric is a crucial step to reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century. A new carbon market for road fuels could, if approved, increase prices by around 5 cents a litre by 2028.

Comments / 0

Community Policy