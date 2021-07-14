Higher-order topological superconductivity in monolayer iron-based superconductor

Seong Won Cho, Seung Gyo Jeong, Hee Young Kwon, Sehwan Song, Seungwu Han, Jung Hoon Han, Sungkyun Park, Woo Seok Choi, Suyoun Lee, Jun Woo Choi. Investigating the effects of the complex magnetic interactions on the formation of nontrivial magnetic phases enables a better understanding of magnetic materials. Moreover, an effective method to systematically control those interactions and phases could be extensively utilized in spintronic devices. SrRuO3 heterostructures function as a suitable material system to investigate the complex magnetic interactions and the resultant formation of topological magnetic phases, as the heterostructuring approach provides an accessible controllability to modulate the magnetic interactions. In this study, we have observed that the Hall effect of SrRuO3/SrTiO3 superlattices varies nonmonotonically with the repetition number (z). Using Monte Carlo simulations, we identify a possible origin of this experimental observation: the interplay between the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction and dipole-dipole interaction, which have differing z-dependence, might result in a z-dependent modulation of topological magnetic phases. This approach provides not only a collective understanding of the magnetic interactions in artificial heterostructures but also a facile control over the skyrmion phases.
