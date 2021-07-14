Higher-order topological superconductivity in monolayer iron-based superconductor

We employ the numerical and analytical methods to study the effects of the hyperscaling violation on the ground and excited states of holographic superconductors. For both the holographic s-wave and p-wave models with the hyperscaling violation, we observe that the excited state has a lower critical temperature than the corresponding ground state, which is similar to the relativistic case, and the difference of the dimensionless critical chemical potential between the consecutive states decreases as the hyperscaling violation increases. Interestingly, as we amplify the hyperscaling violation in the s-wave model, the critical temperature of the ground state first decreases and then increases, but that of the excited states always decreases. In the p-wave model, regardless of the the ground state or the excited states, the critical temperature always decreases with increasing the hyperscaling violation. In addition, we find that the hyperscaling violation affects the conductivity $\sigma$ which has $2n+1$ poles in Im[$\sigma$] and $2n$ poles in Re[$\sigma$] for the $n$-th excited state, and changes the relation in the gap frequency for the excited states in both s-wave and p-wave models.