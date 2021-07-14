Cancel
Physics

Higher-order topological superconductivity in monolayer iron-based superconductor

Cover picture for the articleIn particle physics, a Majorana fermion is charge neutral and its antiparticle is just itself. In condensed matter physics, a Majorana zero mode (MZM) is a quasi-particle excitation that appears in the surfaces or edges of topological superconductors. Unlike the ordinary particles or quasi-particles that obey boson or fermion statistics, MZM obeys non-abelian statistics, a key property that makes MZM the building block for realizing topological quantum computation.

#Superconductivity#Superconductors#Topological#Iron Based Superconductor#Mzm#Japanese#National Science Review#Fe#Majorana
ChemistryEurekAlert

Researchers resolve magnetic structures of different topological semimetals

Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Topological semimetals are one of the major discoveries in condensed-matter physics in recent years. The magnetic Weyl semimetal, in which the Weyl nodes can be generated and modulated by magnetization, provides an ideal platform for the investigation of the magnetic field-tunable link between Weyl physics and magnetism.
Physicsarxiv.org

First-principles study of the superconductivity in LaO

A recent experiment reported the first rare-earth binary oxide superconductor LaO ($T_c $ $\sim$ 5 K) with a rock-salt structure [K. Kaminaga et al., J. Am. Chem. Soc. 140, 6754 (2018)]. Correspondingly, the underlying superconducting mechanism in LaO needs theoretical elucidation. Based on first-principles calculations on the electronic structure, lattice dynamics, and electron-phonon coupling of LaO, we show that the superconducting pairing in LaO belongs to the conventional Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) type. Remarkably, the electrons and phonons of the heavy La atoms, instead of those of the light O atoms, contribute most to the electron-phonon coupling. We further find that both the biaxial tensile strain and the pure electron doping can enhance the superconducting $T_c$ of LaO. With the synergistic effect of electron doping and tensile strain, the $T_c$ could be even higher, for example, 11.11 K at a doping of 0.2 electrons per formula unit and a tensile strain of $4\%$. Moreover, our calculations show that the superconductivity in LaO thin film remains down to the trilayer thickness with a $T_c$ of 1.4 K.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Researchers create snake-venom-derived 'super glue' that stops bleeding in seconds using visible light

Indiana Jones hates snakes. And he's certainly not alone. The fear of snakes is so common it even has its own name: ophidiophobia. Kibret Mequanint doesn't particularly like the slithery reptiles either (he actually hates them too) but the Western University bioengineer and his international collaborators have found a novel use for snake venom: a body tissue "super glue" that can stop life-threatening bleeding in seconds.
Physicsarxiv.org

Theory of correlated insulators and superconductivity in twisted bilayer graphene

We introduce and analyze a model that sheds light on the interplay between correlated insulating states, superconductivity, and flavor-symmetry breaking in magic angle twisted bilayer graphene. Using a variational mean-field theory, we determine the normal-state phase diagram of our model as a function of the band filling. The model features robust insulators at even integer fillings, occasional weaker insulators at odd integer fillings, and a pattern of flavor-symmetry breaking at non-integer fillings. Adding a phonon-mediated inter-valley retarded attractive interaction, we obtain strong-coupling superconducting domes, whose structure is in qualitative agreement with experiments. Our model elucidates how the intricate form of the interactions and the particle-hole asymmetry of the electronic structure determine the phase diagram. It also explains how subtle differences between devices may lead to the different behaviors observed experimentally. A similar model can be applied with minor modifications to other moiré systems, such as twisted trilayer graphene.
Physicsarxiv.org

Emergence of Topological Superconductivity in Doped Topological Dirac Semimetals under Symmetry-Lowering Lattice Distortions

Recently, unconventional superconductivity having a zero-bias conductance peak is reported in doped topological Dirac semimetal (DSM) with lattice distortion. Motivated by the experiments, we theoretically study the possible symmetry-lowering lattice distortions and their effects on the emergence of unconventional superconductivity in doped topological DSM. We find four types of symmetry-lowering lattice distortions that reproduce the crystal symmetries relevant to experiments from the group-theoretical analysis. Considering inter-orbital and intra-orbital electron density-density interactions, we calculate superconducting phase diagrams. We find that the lattice distortions can induce unconventional superconductivity hosting gapless surface Andreev bound states (SABS). Depending on the lattice distortions and superconducting pairing interactions, the unconventional inversion-odd-parity superconductivity can be either topological nodal superconductivity hosting a flat SABS or topological crystalline superconductivity hosting a gapless SABS. Remarkably, the lattice distortions increase the superconducting critical temperature, which is consistent with the experiments. Our work opens a pathway to explore and control pressure-induced topological superconductivity in doped topological semimetals.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Topological descriptor of thermal conductivity in amorphous materials

Quantifying the correlation between the complex structures of amorphous materials and their physical properties has been a long-standing problem in materials science. In amorphous Si, a representative covalent amorphous solid, the presence of a medium-range order (MRO) has been intensively discussed. However, the specific atomic arrangement corresponding to the MRO and its relationship with physical properties, such as thermal conductivity, remain elusive. Here, we solve this problem by combining topological data analysis, machine learning, and molecular dynamics simulations. By using persistent homology, we constructed a topological descriptor that can predict the thermal conductivity. Moreover, from the inverse analysis of the descriptor, we determined the typical ring features that correlated with both the thermal conductivity and MRO. The results provide an avenue for controlling the material characteristics through the topology of nanostructures.
Physicsarxiv.org

Predicting topological materials: symmetry-based indicator theories and beyond

Though symmetry-based indicators formulae are powerful in diagnosing topological states with a gapped band structure at/between any high-symmetry points, it fails in diagnosing topological degeneracies when the compatibility condition is violated. In such cases, we can only obtain information of whether there is a band degeneracy at some high-symmetry points or along some high-symmetry lines by the compatibility condition. Under the framework of symmetry-based indicator theories, we proposed an algorithm to diagnose the topological band crossings in the compatibility condition-violating systems to obtain the whole topological information, by using the symmetry-based indicator formulae of their subgroups. In this paper, we reinterpret the algorithm in a simpler way with two material examples preserving different topological states in spinless systems with time-reversal symmetry, discuss the limitation of the symmetry-based indicator theories, and make further discussions on the algorithm applying in spinful systems with time-reversal symmetry.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Colossal orbital-Edelstein effect in non-centrosymmetric superconductors

In superconductors that lack inversion symmetry, the flow of supercurrent can induce a non-vanishing magnetization, a phenomenon which is at the heart of non-dissipative magneto-electric effects, also known as Edelstein effects. For electrons carrying spin and orbital moments a question of fundamental relevance deals with the orbital nature of magneto-electric effects in conventional spin-singlet superconductors with Rashba coupling. Remarkably, we find that the supercurrent-induced orbital magnetization is more than one order of magnitude greater than that due to the spin, giving rise to a colossal magneto-electric effect. The induced orbital magnetization is shown to be sign tunable, with the sign change occurring for the Fermi level lying in proximity of avoiding crossing points in the Brillouin zone and in the presence of superconducting phase inhomogeneities, yielding domains with opposite orbital moment orientation. The orbital-dominated magneto-electric phenomena, hence, have clear-cut marks for detection both in the bulk and at the edge of the system and are expected to be a general feature of multi-orbital superconductors without inversion symmetry breaking.
SciencePhys.org

Examining mRNA transcription difficulties

The corona pandemic has ensured that the term "mRNA" is now also known to a large public beyond laboratories and lecture halls. However, the molecule is much more than an important component of a successful vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. "mRNAs are a central component of all living things on our planet. Without them life as we know it would not function," says Elmar Wolf.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Tailoring topological Hall effect in SrRuO3/SrTiO3 superlattices

Seong Won Cho, Seung Gyo Jeong, Hee Young Kwon, Sehwan Song, Seungwu Han, Jung Hoon Han, Sungkyun Park, Woo Seok Choi, Suyoun Lee, Jun Woo Choi. Investigating the effects of the complex magnetic interactions on the formation of nontrivial magnetic phases enables a better understanding of magnetic materials. Moreover, an effective method to systematically control those interactions and phases could be extensively utilized in spintronic devices. SrRuO3 heterostructures function as a suitable material system to investigate the complex magnetic interactions and the resultant formation of topological magnetic phases, as the heterostructuring approach provides an accessible controllability to modulate the magnetic interactions. In this study, we have observed that the Hall effect of SrRuO3/SrTiO3 superlattices varies nonmonotonically with the repetition number (z). Using Monte Carlo simulations, we identify a possible origin of this experimental observation: the interplay between the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction and dipole-dipole interaction, which have differing z-dependence, might result in a z-dependent modulation of topological magnetic phases. This approach provides not only a collective understanding of the magnetic interactions in artificial heterostructures but also a facile control over the skyrmion phases.
Physicsarxiv.org

Anisotropic Penetration Depths of Corner States in a Higher-Order Topological Insulator

Higher-order topological insulators in two dimensions have states that localize at their corners, called corner states. In this paper, we reveal characteristics of the penetration depth of their corner states by using the Benalcazar-Bernevig-Hughes model. First, we show that when we change the energy of the corner states toward the end of the edge gap by adding an on-site potential to the corner site, the penetration depth along the edge diverges toward infinity while the penetration depth into the bulk remaining finite. We analytically derive the corner-state wavefunction in a form of elliptic integrals, which reproduces this anisotropic behavior of corner states. This means that corner states have two kinds of penetration depths, and they behave differently. At last, we show that hybridizations between corner states are governed by the penetration depth through interference between the corner states. It is because the corner states almost do not interfere with edge states or bulk states.
ChemistryScience Now

Observation of triplet superconductivity in CoSi/TiSi heterostructures

Unconventional superconductivity and, in particular, triplet superconductivity have been front and center of topological materials and quantum technology research. Here, we report our observation of triplet pairing in nonmagnetic CoSi2/TiSi2 heterostructures on silicon. CoSi2 undergoes a sharp superconducting transition at a critical temperature Tc ≃ 1.5 K, while TiSi2 is a normal metal. We investigate conductance spectra of both two-terminal CoSi2/TiSi2 contact junctions and three-terminal T-shaped CoSi2/TiSi2 superconducting proximity structures. Below Tc, we observe (i) a narrow zero-bias conductance peak on top of a broad hump, accompanied by two symmetric side dips in the contact junctions, (ii) a narrow zero-bias conductance peak in T-shaped structures, and (iii) hysteresis in the junction magnetoresistance. These three independent and complementary observations point to chiral p-wave pairing in CoSi2/TiSi2 heterostructures. The excellent fabrication compatibility of CoSi2 and TiSi2 with present-day silicon-based integrated-circuit technology suggests their potential use in scalable quantum-computing devices.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Long-Range Superconducting Proximity Effect in Nickel Nanowires

When a ferromagnet is placed in contact with a superconductor, owing to incompatible spin order, the Cooper pairs from the superconductor cannot survive more than a couple of nanometers inside the ferromagnet. This is confirmed in the measurements of ferromagnetic nickel (Ni) nanowires contacted by superconducting niobium (Nb) leads. However, when a thin copper (Cu) buffer layer (3 nm, oxidized due to the exposure to air) is inserted between the Nb electrodes and the Ni wire, the spatial extent of the superconducting proximity range is dramatically increased from 2 nm to a few tens of nanometers. Scanning transmission electron microscope images verify the existence of Cu oxides and the magnetization measurements of such a 3 nm oxidized Cu film on a SiO2/Si substrate and also on Nb/SiO2/Si show evidence of ferromagnetism. One way to understand the long-range proximity effect in the Ni nanowire is that the oxidized Cu buffer layer with ferromagnetism facilitates the conversion of singlet superconductivity in Nb into triplet supercurrent along the Ni nanowires.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamics of chirped Airy pulse in a dispersive medium with higher-order nonlinearity

Chirp can control the dynamics of the Airy pulse, making it an essential factor in pulse manipulation. Finite energy chirped Airy pulse (FECAP) has potential applications in underwater optical communication and imaging. Hence, it's critical to study the propagation of FECAP. We present a numerical investigation of the propagation dynamics of a FECAP in a dispersive, and highly nonlinear medium. The nonlinearity under study includes self-phase modulation (SPM), self-steepening (SS), as well as intra-pulse Raman scattering (IRS) terms. We have observed soliton shedding and the chirp parameter is demonstrated to have a considerable impact on the pulse dynamics. In particular, the emergent soliton does not propagate in a straight path instead, depending on the sign of the chirp parameter, it delays or advances in the time. Furthermore, it has been established that the chirp can be employed as an alternate control parameter for the spectral manipulation. The results of our study may have implications in supercontinuum generation and for producing tunable sources.
PhysicsScience Now

Multicomponent superconducting order parameter in UTe

You are currently viewing the abstract. An unconventional superconducting state was recently discovered in UTe2, where spin-triplet superconductivity emerges from the paramagnetic normal state of a heavy fermion material. The coexistence of magnetic fluctuations and superconductivity, together with the crystal structure of this material, suggest that a unique set of symmetries, magnetic properties, and topology underlie the superconducting state. Here, we report observations of a non-zero polar Kerr effect and of two transitions in the specific heat upon entering the superconducting state, which together suggest that the superconductivity in UTe2 is characterized by a two-component order parameter that breaks time reversal symmetry. These data place constraints on the symmetries of the order parameter and inform the discussion on the presence of topological superconductivity in UTe2.
Mathematicsucr.edu

Will Brillouin spectroscopy become as indispensable for science as Raman spectroscopy?

Raman spectroscopy, which measures the energy of crystal lattice vibrations in the Terahertz frequency range, has become essential for advanced scientific research and practical applications. In the physical sciences, Raman spectroscopy helps determine the crystalline quality of materials and identify the phase transitions. Airport security uses Raman spectroscopy to distinguish...
Sciencearxiv.org

Excited states of holographic superconductors with hyperscaling violation

We employ the numerical and analytical methods to study the effects of the hyperscaling violation on the ground and excited states of holographic superconductors. For both the holographic s-wave and p-wave models with the hyperscaling violation, we observe that the excited state has a lower critical temperature than the corresponding ground state, which is similar to the relativistic case, and the difference of the dimensionless critical chemical potential between the consecutive states decreases as the hyperscaling violation increases. Interestingly, as we amplify the hyperscaling violation in the s-wave model, the critical temperature of the ground state first decreases and then increases, but that of the excited states always decreases. In the p-wave model, regardless of the the ground state or the excited states, the critical temperature always decreases with increasing the hyperscaling violation. In addition, we find that the hyperscaling violation affects the conductivity $\sigma$ which has $2n+1$ poles in Im[$\sigma$] and $2n$ poles in Re[$\sigma$] for the $n$-th excited state, and changes the relation in the gap frequency for the excited states in both s-wave and p-wave models.
ChemistryNature.com

Constructing synthetic materials with superconducting quantum circuits

Quantum materials exhibit intriguing, and potentially useful, properties that are not yet fully understood, but are thought to be uniquely described by quantum theory. Examples of such materials include the high-temperature superconducting cuprates and fractional quantum Hall materials, either of which could enable new low-power-consumption electronics. Currently, these materials only display their potentially useful behaviour in far-from-everyday conditions (such as very high pressure or very low temperatures), hampering their study. If we could fully understand the underlying quantum physics, we might be able to engineer materials practical for technological applications.
ComputersHPCwire

Quantware Launches Commercially Available Superconducting Quantum Processors

DELFT, Netherlands, July 15, 2021 — Today Dutch startup QuantWare has launched the world’s first commercially available superconducting processor for quantum computers (QPU). This is the first time superconducting quantum processors have been available ‘off the shelf’, a development with the potential to significantly accelerate the quantum computing revolution. Quantum...
ChemistryEurekAlert

Future information technologies: Topological materials for ultrafast spintronics

The laws of quantum physics rule the microcosm. They determine, for example, how easily electrons move through a crystal and thus whether the material is a metal, a semiconductor or an insulator. Quantum physics may lead to exotic properties in certain materials: In so-called topological insulators, only the electrons that can occupy some specific quantum states are free to move like massless particles on the surface, while this mobility is completely absent for electrons in the bulk. What's more, the conduction electrons in the "skin" of the material are necessarily spin polarized, and form robust, metallic surface states that could be utilized as channels in which to drive pure spin currents on femtosecond time scales (1 fs= 10-15 s).

