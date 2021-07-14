Cancel
Science

Climate change could increase costs of reproduction in plants, study finds

By University of Georgia
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the University of Georgia sheds light on how plants respond to stressful environmental conditions presented by climate change. In a paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, researchers showed that plants grown in drier conditions simulating the effects of climate change exhibited higher costs of reproduction than those grown under current conditions. The findings offer clues about how plant populations might respond to climate change and could provide guidance for developing conservation strategies.

#Climate Change#Reproduction#Changing Climate#Plant#Biodiversity#The University Of Georgia#Davidson College
