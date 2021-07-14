Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Vaccination Clinic NW Campus – July 20

sfcollege.edu
 10 days ago

The Northwest Campus will host vaccinations on Tuesday, July 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the S building first floor lobby for those receiving their second vaccination from the last on campus vaccination, and for those who would like to receive their first vaccination. The college does not anticipate another on campus opportunity until the start of the Fall semester. Consent forms can be signed in advance, you can access the Department of Health consent form through their website. Vaccinations are also readily available in our community now and that information is included below:

thisweek.sfcollege.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Health
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Northwest Campus#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy