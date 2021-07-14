Vaccination Clinic NW Campus – July 20

The Northwest Campus will host vaccinations on Tuesday, July 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the S building first floor lobby for those receiving their second vaccination from the last on campus vaccination, and for those who would like to receive their first vaccination. The college does not anticipate another on campus opportunity until the start of the Fall semester. Consent forms can be signed in advance, you can access the Department of Health consent form through their website. Vaccinations are also readily available in our community now and that information is included below: