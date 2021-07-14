Cancel
EU to widen carbon market scope in push to meet climate goals

Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Shipping is to be included in Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) and costs for all polluters are likely to rise under European Commission plans to meet the EU’s climate targets, documents published on Wednesday showed.

Carbon markets will also be set up for emissions from transport and building heating systems from 2026.

Industries currently awarded free carbon permits to protect their international competitiveness will gradually lose them as the EU moves towards implementing a carbon border tax, to be phased in from 2026. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Carbon Tax#Carbon Market#Climate#European Commission
