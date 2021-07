News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The celebration of the fourth of July reminds us that not only did the colonies in America break free from the Mother Country in 1776, but they embarked on a course of independence that included written constitutions. While common law and precedent continued to play a role in their governance, their basic structure of government was detailed in a written document. Constitutions, however, are not static documents. They can be amended over time to reflect changes in society.