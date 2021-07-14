Cancel
High performance polarization sensitive photodetectors on 2D semiconductor

By Science China Press
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolarization-sensitive photodetectors (PSPDs) have significant applications in both military and civil areas. However, the current commercial PSPDs require the aid of optical devices such as polarizers and phase retarders to pick up the polarization information of light. It is still an arduous task for realizing filter-free PSPDs. Scientists from China and South Korea prepare the stable layered β-InSe and achieve high performance filter-free PSPDs with high photocurrent anisotropic ratio of 0.70.

