Human sickness detection is not dependent on cultural experience

By Karolinska Institutet
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evolutionary ability to identify sick individuals is crucial to reducing contagion and thereby improving chances of survival. Although most animals have this ability, whether humans have the same behavioral immune system has long been a subject of discussion. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have now proven that hunter-gatherer groups can, with great certainty, identify the sick from Western Europe. The study was published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

#Human Evolution#Lund University#Sick Individuals#Immune System#University Of Melbourne#Karolinska Institutet#The University Of York#University College London#Stockholm University#Swedish#Non European#Swedes#Thais
