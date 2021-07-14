Cancel
Energy Industry

New study looks at effects of Clean Air Act on power plants

By Carnegie Mellon University
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clean Air Acts of 1970 and 1963 changed America's energy industry. A new study by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Montreal found that the legislation helped lead to large and persistent declines in output and productivity for U.S. fossil-fuel power plants that opened before 1963.

