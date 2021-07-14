Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Convoy of Care launched to help victims of flooding across parts of Guyana

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta communities are coming together to help the people of Guyana, which has been devastated by floods.

The Convoy of Care is gathering supplies Wednesday for families in the South American country after the heavy rainfall. Tens of thousands of families have been impacted by the flooding.

The convoy wants to fill at least two 40-foot containers for the families.

You can drop off supplies at Caring For Others at 3537 Browns Mill Road SE in Atlanta and the First Baptist Church Woodstock at 11905 Highway 95 in Woodstock.

Organizers are asking for people to drop off cleaning supplies and yard tools. Collection is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

