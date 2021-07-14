Convoy of Care launched to help victims of flooding across parts of Guyana

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta communities are coming together to help the people of Guyana, which has been devastated by floods.

The Convoy of Care is gathering supplies Wednesday for families in the South American country after the heavy rainfall. Tens of thousands of families have been impacted by the flooding.

The convoy wants to fill at least two 40-foot containers for the families.

You can drop off supplies at Caring For Others at 3537 Browns Mill Road SE in Atlanta and the First Baptist Church Woodstock at 11905 Highway 95 in Woodstock.

Organizers are asking for people to drop off cleaning supplies and yard tools. Collection is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

