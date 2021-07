I see the county has again broken their promise to the tax payers. In 2011 they made promises that when they installed the sewer system in Millwood they would return the properties to previous condition. That did not happen. They also said the work would meet all county health regulations and EPA regulations. This did not happen. They also promised the rates would not got up for 20 years, but we just got a rate increase. Their word written or spoken is no good.