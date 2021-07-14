Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Some Alpine plants have north–south genetic structure along elevational gap between 30°N and 31°N

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcanthocalyx is a small herbaceous genus in the Caprifoliaceae that is endemic to the high-altitude regions in the Himalaya–Hengduan Mountain (HHM) region. It is considered as an ideal group to study how geomorphological features of the HHM region affect the pattern of distribution and genetic differentiation of alpine plants, especially the influence of the north–south floristic boundary in the Hengduan Mountains.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Structure#Genetic Divergence#Genetic Diversity#Genetic Analysis#Alpine Botany#The Southern Hdm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPhys.org

Tree rings show record of newly identified extreme solar activity event

The sun constantly emits a stream of energetic particles, some of which reach Earth. The density and energy of this stream form the basis of space weather, which can interfere with the operation of satellites and other spacecraft. A key unresolved question in the field is the frequency with which the sun emits bursts of energetic particles strong enough to disable or destroy space-based electronics.
WildlifePhys.org

Chloroplast acquisition without gene transfer in photosynthetic sea slugs

Plants, algae and some bacteria are able to perform photosynthesis, which is the process of transforming sunlight energy into sugar. Animals are generally unable to use this process to acquire energy, but there are a few known exceptions to this. Some sea slugs take up chloroplasts from the algae that they consume into their cells. These chloroplasts retain their ability to perform photosynthetic activity within the animal cells for several months, and thus provide them with photosynthesis-derived nutrition. This process is called 'kleptoplasty', and it has attracted much attention due to its amazing uniqueness in making animals photosynthetic for over 50 years.
WildlifePhys.org

Unique pigments in photosynthetic marine bacterium reveal how it lives in low light

A high-resolution structural analysis by RIKEN biochemists of photosystem I, which contains chlorophyll d and pheophytin a, the light-absorbing pigments found in a marine bacterium, could help scientists discover how the microbe survives in the low-energy light conditions of the deep sea. In photosynthesis, plants, algae and some bacteria harness...
WildlifePhys.org

Newly discovered role for CTP in ensuring faithful cell division in bacteria

To grow and multiply efficiently, bacteria must coordinate cell division with chromosome segregation. Crucial to this process in the bacterium Bacillus subtilis (commonly found in soil and the guts of humans and ruminants) is a protein called Nucleoid Occlusion Factor or Noc. Noc binds to particular binding sites on the...
WildlifePhys.org

Fossil rodent teeth add North American twist to Caribbean mammals' origin story

Two fossil teeth from a distant relative of North American gophers have scientists rethinking how some mammals reached the Caribbean Islands. The teeth, excavated in northwest Puerto Rico, belong to a previously unknown rodent genus and species, now named Caribeomys merzeraudi. About the size of a mouse, C. merzeraudi is the Caribbean's smallest known rodent and one of the region's oldest, dating back about 29 million years.
AgriculturePhys.org

Feeding both fish and pond yields more protein with lower quality feed

Feeding both the fish and the pond yields more animal protein using a lower quality feed for the fish. The feed not only targets the fish but also the pond organisms that help break down waste and produce natural feed for the fish. This results in a higher fish production. These results were revealed in a study in which Wageningen University & Research participated contribute to poverty alleviation and food security in Africa and Asia.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers estimate extraordinary carbon emissions from El Nino-induced biomass burning

Equatorial Asia, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, and surrounding areas, experienced devastating biomass burning in 2015 due to the severe drought condition induced by the extreme El Niño and a positive anomaly of the Indian Ocean dipole. This biomass burning emitted a significant amount of carbon, mainly in the form of carbon dioxide (CO2), into the atmosphere.
WildlifePhys.org

Detecting wildlife illness and death with new early alert system

From domoic acid poisoning in seabirds to canine distemper in raccoons, wildlife face a variety of threats and illnesses. Some of those same diseases make their way to humans and domestic animals in our increasingly shared environment. A new early detection surveillance system for wildlife helps identify unusual patterns of...
AgriculturePhys.org

New study reveals the ingredients of major forest fires

Research co-led by the Center for Research on Desertification (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA) describes the mechanisms that make major forest fires possible. Climate emerges as one of the main triggers by fostering the flammability of the fuel, along with drought conditions and the effectiveness of ignitions. An article published recently in Frontiers...
TechnologyPhys.org

Scientists create rechargeable swimming microrobots using oil and water

A new study, published today in Nature Physics, has shown that it is possible to create tiny, self-powered swimming robots from three simple ingredients. By combining oil drops with water containing a detergent-like substance, the scientists found they could produce artificial swimmers that are able to swim independently and even harvest energy to recharge.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers confirm we may never know how many species have inhabited the Earth

Professors in Syracuse University's College of Arts and Sciences explored whether or not the scientific community will ever be able to settle on a 'total number' of species of living vertebrates, which could help with species preservation. By knowing what's out there, researchers argue that they can prioritize places and groups on which to concentrate conservation efforts.
AgriculturePhys.org

RNA breakthrough creates crops that can grow 50% more potatoes, rice

Manipulating RNA can allow plants to yield dramatically more crops, as well as increasing drought tolerance, announced a group of scientists from the University of Chicago, Peking University and Guizhou University. In initial tests, adding a gene encoding for a protein called FTO to both rice and potato plants increased...
ChemistryPhys.org

Autonomous self-healing seen in piezoelectric molecular crystals

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and RWTH Aachen University, has found a type of piezoelectric molecular crystal that is capable of autonomous self-healing. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their work with piezoelectric molecular crystals and the crystals they grew that could heal themselves.
CancerPhys.org

Quantum physics helps destroy cancer cells

Cancer cell death is triggered within three days when X-rays are focused on tumor tissue containing iodine-carrying nanoparticles. The iodine releases electrons that break the tumor's DNA, leading to cell death. The findings, by scientists at Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and colleagues in Japan and the US, were published in the journal Scientific Reports.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Interaction identified between SARS-CoV-2 and unusual RNA structures in human cells

Replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, depends on a series of interactions between viral proteins and different cellular partners such as nucleic acids (DNA or RNA). Characterizing these interactions is crucial to elucidate the process of viral replication and identify new drugs for treating COVID-19. An interdisciplinary consortium...
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers create snake-venom-derived 'super glue' that stops bleeding in seconds using visible light

Indiana Jones hates snakes. And he's certainly not alone. The fear of snakes is so common it even has its own name: ophidiophobia. Kibret Mequanint doesn't particularly like the slithery reptiles either (he actually hates them too) but the Western University bioengineer and his international collaborators have found a novel use for snake venom: a body tissue "super glue" that can stop life-threatening bleeding in seconds.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 reprograms host chromatic network to induce immune dysfunction

A recent study conducted at the University of Texas Science Center, Houston, in the USA, has revealed that upon infection, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) alters the host chromatin architecture to suppress antiviral interferon-responsive genes and augment inflammatory genes. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.

Comments / 0

Community Policy