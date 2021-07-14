Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Lea Seydoux Cancels Cannes Visit Due to COVID, French Star Self-Isolating in Paris

By Elsa Keslassy
seattlepi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLea Seydoux, one of France’s biggest stars who was expected to be the toast of Cannes with three films in competition, issued a statement on July 14 saying that she won’t be able to attend the festival as she is currently self-isolating after testing positive to Covid-19. “Sadly, I have...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Covid#Paris#Public Health#Celebrities#Covid#French#Wayna Pitch#Cannes Premiere#Variety S Newsletter#Instagram
Related
Worldrock947.com

Actress Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearances: Variety

CANNES, France (Reuters) – James Bond actress Lea Seydoux, who was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, where organisers are trying to keep COVID-19 contagion in check, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Paris, entertainment site Variety reported on Saturday. The world’s biggest cinema showcase, which kicked...
Public Healthwmagazine.com

Cannes Spent Over $1 Million To Keep The Festival COVID-Free

The Cannes Film Festival is the epitome of glamour and prestige. The festival’s famed red carpet is where actors, their daughters, super models, and beautiful people in general turn out their most opulent looks for a throng of international photographers and admirers. A vintage Dior New Look throwback moment? Totally chic. Dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever? Not chic at all. According to Variety, the CFF spent a lot of money to ensure that the pandemic didn’t crash the party — to the tune of over $1 million for the two-week affair.
Public HealthAOL Corp

‘Bond’ star Léa Seydoux could miss Cannes after positive COVID test

French star Léa Seydoux has tested positive for coronavirus, and though asymptomatic, could miss the Cannes Film Festival that’s featuring four of her films, her publicist said Saturday. Seydoux appeared opposite Daniel Craig’s James Bond in 2015′s “Spectre” and the upcoming “No Time To Die,” which is expected to be...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Lea Seydoux In Bruno Dumont’s ‘France’ – Talesbuzz

Bruno Dumont uses a French anchorwoman to explore his country’s media in France, a Cannes Film Festival competition entry that’s glossy and watchable but ultimately disappointing. Léa Seydoux plays France de Meurs, a TV anchorwoman and reporter so famous that she stopped for selfies everywhere she goes, from cafes to war zones. After she is involved in a traffic accident, she quits her job and ends up in a Swiss spa, but the respite she meets there isn’t quite what she’d hoped for.
wibqam.com

Cannes film ‘Paris 13th district’ shows another side of the French capital

(Reuters) – French director Jacques Audiard’s new film “Paris 13th district” (“Les Olympiades”) does not show the Eiffel Tower, Haussmann buildings or the River Seine. He trains his lens instead on the brutalist apartment towers of the 13th arrondissement, known as the Chinatown of Paris, where he once lived. With...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux on the Festival's Emotional Return and the 'Joyful Mess' of the Palme d'Or Ceremony

With the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the rearview mirror, Variety caught up with the festival’s chief and artistic director Thierry Fremaux to discuss the highlights and surprises of this year’s event. He also praised the “audacity” of Spike Lee’s jury and said this edition was “historic” with female directors winning top prizes across different sections, including the Palme d’Or (Julia Ducournau with “Titane”), Un Certain Regard (Kira Kovalenko with “Unclenching the Fists”) and the Golden Camera (Antoneta Kusijanovic with “Murina”). Fremaux also revealed Jane Campion’s reaction to Ducournau’s win, and commented on the closing ceremony snafu and Lea Seydoux’s absence due to Covid-19. Fremaux specified that the festival had less than 50 cases out of 40,000 to 50,000 tests.
seattlepi.com

Neon Supports COVID Relief Through 'The Year of the Everlasting Storm'

The anthology feature world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on July 14 as part of the Special Screening section, and will be released theatrically later this year. Neon Partners With Direct Relief for 'The Year of the Everlasting Storm'. News of the distributor’s donation comes as a number of...
seattlepi.com

We're not virus police, French cafes say of new COVID pass

PARIS (AP) — French restaurant owners and workers are as worried as anyone about the coronavirus — but they’re also concerned that new mandatory COVID passes will turn them into virus police instead of purveyors of culinary pleasures. Starting next month, all diners in France must show a pass proving...
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Awards, Vortex, Train Again

Cannes, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2021, Gaspar Noe, Peter Tscherkassky, Train Again, Vortex. I typically aim to use this last post as my awards clean-up, wherein I tackle the prize-winning films I didn’t address in my previous dispatches. This year will have to be different, since Spike Lee’s jury trophied many of the films I already found generative enough to have given them space here. Not atypically, though, the panel failed to hand any accolades to the two films that in my opinion were the most laudable among the competition slate—namely, Bruno Dumont’s rapturously off-kilter France, which could have justifiably taken any prize on the menu except Best Actor (although Macron’s unknowing cameo would’ve been an inspired choice—either that or a tech prize for whoever did the green-screening). In particular, Léa Seydoux’s performance as France de Meurs, an ambitious news anchor in the midst of a spiritual crisis, is frankly incredible, as vivid a screen presence as any I’ve seen in years. Likewise, Sean Baker’s manic and intoxicating Red Rocket could have won anything, especially for the unexpectedly great work done by Simon Rex and Suzanna Son, the latter of whom seems destined for bigger things. This isn’t at all meant to shade the year’s big winner, Titane’s Julia Ducournau; her historic Palme is well-deserved and arguably the most responsible choice the jury could have made.
femalefirst.co.uk

Ed Sheeran self-isolating after COVID contact

Ed Sheeran must self-isolate for 10 days after possibly coming in to contact with a COVID case. Ed Sheeran has been forced to self-isolate after coming in to contact with a COVID case. The 30-year-old star was informed that he had been in close proximity with someone who had tested...
WorldBBC

Covid: The holiday makers having to self-isolate abroad

In early July, university student Aimee flew out to Zakynthos, Greece. More than a week into her trip, the tour operator she was travelling with said that there had been a few cases of coronavirus and asked everyone to take a test. Aimee's came back positive. "I was sharing with...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Disappointment Blvd’: Ari Aster Adds Parker Posey, Zoe Lister-Jones, Michael Gandolfini And More Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Other than maybe Jordan Peele, Ari Aster’s third feature is one of the most anticipated of any rising star filmmaker. The Hereditary and Midsommar director has been quietly developing Disappointment Blvd, which we know will be led by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Other details remain a mystery, but based on the latest casting it’s set to have the most impressive ensemble he’s put together yet.
seattlepi.com

Hollywood Events Requiring Even Vaccinated Attendees to Show Negative COVID Tests as Delta Variant Grows

As coronavirus cases rise across Los Angeles due to the Delta variant, Hollywood events are requiring even fully vaccinated attendees to show negative COVID tests. An invitation to Thursday’s Season 2 premiere of “Ted Lasso” reads, “Due to the recent increase in the Los Angeles COVID rates, all guests and personnel attending the Season 2 premiere of ‘Ted Lasso’ will be required to show proof of full-vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test in order to enjoy the evening.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy