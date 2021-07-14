Cancel
Zillow utilizes explainer AI, data to revolutionize how people sell houses

By Allison Huang
VentureBeat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZillow has been a big name for online home seekers. There have been more than 135 million homes listed on the platform, and the company has streamlined the real estate transaction process from home loans, title, and buying. It says AI has been at the heart of success in providing customized search functions, product offerings, and accurate home valuations — with a claimed median error rate of less than 2%.

