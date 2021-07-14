Zillow utilizes explainer AI, data to revolutionize how people sell houses

Derek Steer is Co-Founder and CEO of Mode Analytics, the most collaborative platform for business intelligence and interactive data science. With the combination of huge advancements taking shape in data technology and the current trend toward democratized access for stakeholders across the organization, there are few types of businesses that wouldn’t benefit from using their data more effectively. After all, the point of using data is to better understand the world around you. If you operate in an industry that is changing rapidly — and these days, which industry isn’t? — building a data team is almost always a good investment.