How Online Learning Affects Education in 2021

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in The Mustang Connection, TMU’s alumni magazine. In the early days of the pandemic, when quarantine started rather abruptly, I kept hearing from people who were looking for new things to do during their expanded at-home time. Some discovered and took up new craft hobbies, like baking or candle-making; some tried their hand at blogging or podcasting; some sunk themselves into the latest video game. Someone I know started learning to speak another language. Learning something new became, apparently, a thing. It remains to be seen how many people will continue with their newly acquired skills or remember their newly acquired knowledge, but it is safe to say that those who keep baking sourdough bread or speaking Mandarin will have succeeded as learners. What makes that happen? Is it luck, willpower, or some other ethereal factor? No. You can take specific steps to help ensure that you succeed when you want to learn something new.
Comments / 0