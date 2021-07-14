Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Tenth Mountain Division And Their Rise to Local Stardom

By Emma Jerry
303magazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree albums in and ski-rock jam band Tenth Mountain Division, known as TMD, is really getting the hang of things. On June 18, the band released Butte La Rose to the delight of adoring fans, a group that is rapidly growing as the band’s musical career continues to blossom. What started a decade ago has now turned into something much bigger, and things have seriously progressed for the band that just five years ago described themselves as “well-known among small groups of people.”

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustic Music#Tmd#Covid#Durango
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Music303magazine.com

The Underground Music Showcase Announces 2021 Lineup

Nature healing looks a lot like a return to South Broadway with a couple of beers in tow and a cascade of local music buzzing in your ears. The Underground Music Showcase (UMS), the crown jewel of Colorado’s music scene is set to return to South Broadway in a couple of weeks, from August 27 – 29, and now the lineup is finally here. This year’s edition will be headlined by indie darlings, Pinegrove, pop chameleon Remi Wolf and psych-rock group Allah-Las. Rounding out the bill is Shannon & the Clams, Neil Frances, Goth Babe, Dām-Funk, Yoke Lore, Sofía Valdés, Kamauu, Mike, Thee Sacred Souls and Ekkstacy as well as some of Colorado’s best and brightest bands. From Kiltro to Neoma and Bison Bone to YaSi, this year there’s it’s as strong as it ever was, and the feeling of a grandiose comeback is palpable.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Local Broadway star returns home to direct at Mill Mountain Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Theatre will have a local Broadway star directing its next main stage production. Roanoke’s professional regional theatre is kicking off its 2021 series with “Million Dollar Quartet,” a musical featuring songs from America’s rock’n’roll icons. The show will be directed by James Moye,...
Musicwiartonecho.com

Chantal Kreviazuk's Summerfolk debut is at the amphitheatre

In 46 years of Summerfolk, there have been a few constants — Kelso Beach Park is one. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. In the years that I was booked as a performer, I would see Summerfolk on my itinerary and the dusty heart of a prairie boy would beat a little faster. From the first time I came to play in 1984, I’ve thought it’s one of the prettiest sites on the festival circuit.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Forced to Cancel Tour Stops in September

Country star Blake Shelton is canceling two tour dates in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. this September. But he says he’s trying to reschedule the shows. “Unfortunately, we have to cancel the concerts in Philadelphia (Sept. 2) and Washington D.C. (Sept. 3 and 4) due to a recent scheduling conflict,” Shelton tweeted Friday. “We are going to try to reschedule these dates in the near future, but refunds for tickets will be processed automatically.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Mitch Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder, and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
CelebritiesPosted by
ABC News

Singer Luke Combs pays for funerals of 3 who died after show

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- Country singer Luke Combs is paying the funeral expenses of three young men who saw him perform at a Michigan music festival before they died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a nearby campground, relatives said. “For him to reach out and do that, I don’t even...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Bella Twins Family Surprise Divorce Revealed

JJ, brother of the WWE Hall of Famers, Bella Twins and his wife Lauren were featured on Total Bellas. Their lives have been documented in few of the episodes as major storylines. They were also seen doing marriage counseling on the show, but now the couple has now decided to part their ways.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Trippie Redd Jumps Into Crowd and Things Go Wrong Quick – Watch

Trippie Redd ran into some issues at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival after he hopped into the crowd during his set. Following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolling Loud Miami Festival is back and in full swing. On Friday (July 23), things kicked off with Trippie Redd being one of the artist's performing on Day One. The Ohio rapper's set almost went seriously bad when he jumped into the crowd causing a mass frenzy from fans. It started when he directed the fans to prepare an area in front of the stage for a mosh pit. "We bout to do this mosh pit. Open up this mosh pit or I ain't even performing this shit," Trippie orders from the stage. "If y'all don't open this mosh pit in the middle right here, it's over with. I'm outta here. Open the mosh pit. We need that shit big."

Comments / 0

Community Policy