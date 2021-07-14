Tenth Mountain Division And Their Rise to Local Stardom
Three albums in and ski-rock jam band Tenth Mountain Division, known as TMD, is really getting the hang of things. On June 18, the band released Butte La Rose to the delight of adoring fans, a group that is rapidly growing as the band’s musical career continues to blossom. What started a decade ago has now turned into something much bigger, and things have seriously progressed for the band that just five years ago described themselves as “well-known among small groups of people.”303magazine.com
